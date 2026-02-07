MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
56-year-old woman gored to death in tea garden while collecting grass for cattle

Our Correspondent Published 07.02.26, 09:53 AM
Jalpaiguri: A 56-year-old woman was gored to death by a gaur while she was collecting grass for cattle on the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district on Friday afternoon.

Sabitri Kawar, a resident of Model Village in the tea garden, had gone to collect grass for cattle, along with some other women in the neighbourhood.

While the women were busy cutting grass, a gaur (Indian bison) from the neighbouring Diana charged at them. The others managed to flee, but Sabitri couldn't.

The animal gored her in the abdomen and chest with the horns and flung her away. She died on the spot.

The gaur left the area soon.

The staff of the Diana forest range and police officers arrived at the scene. The body was taken away for autopsy.

“A gaur killed a woman. Since the attack occurred on a tea estate, her next of kin will be provided with compensation according to government norms,” said Ashesh Pal, the range officer of Diana forest range.

