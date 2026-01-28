5 Bangla nationals, 1 Indian ‘tout’ arrested for illegal border crossing in Malda

The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals attempting to illegally return to their homeland through the India-Bangladesh border in Malda on Monday night.

The arrests were made at Shonghat, under the jurisdiction of the BSF’s Pannapur border outpost (BOP), in the Bamangola police station area.

Mohammad Kousar, Mohammad Rajab Ali, Mohammad Alameen Nabi, Mohammad Rabiul Awal and Mohammad Roki Sheikh were trying to cross the border illegally when on-duty BSF personnel intercepted them.

The BSF also nabbed Ripon Biswas — an Indian national and a resident of Pannapur — for allegedly assisting the five.

All six were handed over to the local police for further investigation.

A BSF source said that the Bangladeshis had been working in India as daily-rated workers.

Joel Murmu, the BJP MLA from Habibpur, said at least 15 Bangladeshis were arrested from areas under Habibpur and Bamangola police stations during the past month.

“Although the Centre is keen on fencing the border to prevent illegal movement, the state government has failed to provide adequate land for fencing. A long stretch of the international border in these areas remains porous till now,”

said Murmu.

Pratap Singha, president of the BJP’s Malda north district, linked the arrests to the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

“Due to the SIR process, infiltrators living in India are now fleeing. This shows the effectiveness of the exercise,” he said.

Subhamay Basu, Trinamool Congress’s Malda spokesperson, said the BSF was performing its duty. “We are not opposed to the SIR. However, the way genuine voters are being harassed by the Election Commission is inhuman,” he said.

Basu said the state has initiated the process of identifying land for fencing along the international border. “This cannot be done overnight. Instead of making allegations, the BJP should ask the BSF to remain vigilant,” he added.