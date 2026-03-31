20-year-old migrant from Malda's Srirampur village shoots himself, worker calls mother in final moments

Abdul Jabbar, a 20-year-old from Srirampur village within the Kaliachak police station limits in Malda, shot himself in a mango orchard on Sunday evening.

He was rushed to Malda Medical College & Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

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Moazzem Sheikh, his father, said Jabbar, a migrant worker, had called his mother and said that he would kill himself before the incident.

The family said that they have no inkling of why he took his own life or how he managed to get the firearm.

The police are waiting for the post-mortem report. An investigation has begun.

Bomb seized

Malda police arrested a youth in the Ratua police station area of the district late on Saturday and seized a crude socket bomb from him.

Mohammad Samir, a resident of Bablabona village in the Katihar district of Bihar, was observed loitering suspiciously at Makaiya village in Ratua.

The police intercepted him and found the bomb on him.

“We suspect he brought that bomb as a sample for goons before taking a bulk order from them. He is being interrogated to know his exact motive and the names of his associates,” said a police officer.