Bengal man ‘finds’ Trinamool leader is his ‘son’, worries about property

The draft voters list in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal has left Basudeb Das a worried man — not for whether he will get to vote, but over the small plot of land and house he owns.

A resident of Kakdwip, South 24 Parganas, around 87 km from Kolkata, the 70-year-old labourer is the father of two sons and a daughter. While the SIR process was on, Basudeb was stunned when he was informed that he has at least two more sons and probably a daughter as well.

One of his newfound 'sons' is Sanchay Das, a South 24 Parganas Zilla Parishad member from the Trinamool Congress, elected from the Pratapadityanagar Gram Panchayat where Basudeb is also a voter. But here's the catch...

