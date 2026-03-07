Arvid Lindblad looks ‘forward to bringing a bit of India back to the F1 grid’

For Arvid Lindblad, the long-anticipated arrival to Formula One has not brought the weight many often come to expect. If anything, the 18-year-old sounds almost disarmingly calm.

“I’ve been working my whole life to get to Formula One,” Lindblad told The Telegraph Online. “The fact that I’m the only rookie is not really something I pay much attention to.”

He smiled, then continued: “Thinking about that wouldn’t make me go any faster or slower.”

It is a telling response from the youngest new face on the grid this season. Where hype often breeds anxiety, Lindblad prefers reduction. Focus on the driving. Ignore the noise. Let the results follow.

India on Formula One grid

Part of Lindblad’s growing visibility stems from his Indian heritage, a connection he embraces without overstating.

His grandparents emigrated from Punjab to the United Kingdom decades ago, but Indian traditions remained present in his upbringing: the food, the festivals and the quiet cultural markers that shape childhood memory.