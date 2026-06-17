Sikkim school bags central award: Institution in Geyzing district clean & green

The Hee-Yangthang Senior Secondary School in Sikkim's Geyzing district has brought pride to the Himalayan state by receiving the prestigious “Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating” (SEHVR) award from the Union ministry of education.

The school was recognised for its exceptional performance in cleanliness, environmental sustainability, and sustainable school management practices.

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The institution is the only school from Sikkim to receive the honour this year.

Situated nearly 125 kilometres from Gangtok in west Sikkim, the school earned the recognition from the government of India’s department of school education and literacy for its continued efforts in promoting sanitation, environmental conservation, waste management, water conservation, energy efficiency and the development of a green campus.

“The award reflects the institution’s holistic approach towards creating an eco-friendly and student-friendly educational environment,” said an official of the state education department.

An elated principal Narayan Basnet credited the success to the collective efforts of students, teachers, staff members, management and the entire school community.

“The relentless hard work and dedication of everyone associated with the school made this achievement possible. This recognition has further strengthened our commitment to building a cleaner, greener, and higher-quality educational environment in the years ahead,” Basnet said.

This national recognition apart, the school has also received a certificate of merit and financial assistance under the SEHVR programme to support future development and sustainability initiatives, sources said.