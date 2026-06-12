NITI Aayog meet: Jharkhand government committed to holistic development of state, says Hemant Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren participated in the meeting of NITI Aayog held in New Delhi, where he strongly emphasized the need for holistic and inclusive development of the state.

He stated that Jharkhand’s rich mineral resources will only become truly meaningful when linked with human capital, value addition, and manufacturing within the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chief minister highlighted the need to move beyond the traditional perception of Jharkhand as only a mineral-extracting state. He called for transforming it into a partner in India’s development journey through local value addition of resources, growth of manufacturing industries and utilisation of skilled human capital.

Hemant Soren has urged the Centre to release pending dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore from coal companies and central public sector undertakings against coal mining in the state.

He also requested the Union government to provide the remaining Rs 6,000 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and support the state's transition from a mining-based economy to a manufacturing and innovation hub.

The CM said Jharkhand wanted to be seen not merely as a source of mineral extraction state but as a partner in India's development journey towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047.' He sought a review of District Mineral Foundation Trust norms to strengthen the role of state governments in project planning and fund management.

He also requested greater flexibility in land acquisition and land-use approvals for social infrastructure projects in districts falling under the command areas of the Damodar Valley Corporation, Coal India subsidiaries CCL and ECL, and other central undertakings.

Hemant Soren.

Calling for value addition within the state, Soren advocated the development of critical minerals-based industries, manufacturing units, and knowledge, research and innovation centres.

He also pitched for making Jharkhand an investment destination for textiles, electronics, green energy, logistics and agro-food processing sectors.

The chief minister said the state intends to promote AI-based mineral exploration and sustainable mining practices, drawing on global experiences discussed at the World Economic Forum in Davos and engagements with leading institutions in the United Kingdom.

Soren urged the Centre and NITI Aayog to formulate a long-term development vision for Jharkhand that links mineral wealth with human capital development, industrial growth with employment generation and economic progress with social justice.

"If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, states like Jharkhand must be treated not merely as resource suppliers but as equal partners in development," he said, exuding confidence that the Union government and NITI Aayog would support the state's transformation agenda.

Seeking greater support for healthcare, Soren sought early approval of additional MBBS and postgraduate medical seats and the remaining two proposed medical colleges under the PPP model.

He also outlined plans for an AI-enabled digital health profile to improve disease surveillance and emergency response.

On sports, the CM sought a national-level Football and Hockey Centre of Excellence, a Sports University and special infrastructure packages for tribal and Left-Wing Extremism-affected districts, citing Jharkhand's strong record in hockey, football, athletics and archery.

Highlighting Jharkhand's contribution to India's industrial growth through iron ore, coal, bauxite, rare earth minerals and labour, Soren said the state has also borne the burdens of mining, displacement and Left-Wing Extremism.

He stressed that mineral wealth alone cannot ensure development unless it is linked with education, healthcare and skills.

Soren said Jharkhand aims to ensure dignity for every family and employment for every youth.

On child welfare and nutrition, the chief minister said that despite nearly 15,000 of the state's 38,000 Anganwadi centres lacking their own buildings, significant improvements have been achieved in reducing malnutrition and stunting through the Poshan Abhiyan and the state government's programme.

Soren also highlighted the success of 80 CM Schools of Excellence, saying the students were securing admission to premier institutions including IITs and medical colleges.

He said the state plans to establish 5,000 such schools and requested the Centre to increase the number of PM SHRI and Kendriya Vidyalayas in Jharkhand.

The CM also urged the Union government to integrate various school education funding streams and schemes to improve planning and ensure uniform quality across different categories of schools.

He further sought the establishment of a regional NCERT centre in Jharkhand to support education in the state's 32 tribal and regional languages.

On skill development, Soren said Jharkhand is connecting more than one lakh youth annually with employment opportunities after training.

He highlighted the state's "Gurukul Skill Training Model" and said over Rs 1,400 crore is being spent annually on skill development.

A mega skilling ecosystem worth Rs 1,200 crore is also being developed with support from the Asian Development Bank, the chief minister said.