MPs assess progress, challenges of Sikkim rail project during site visit to Rangpo

The Parliamentary standing committee on railways reviewed the progress of the strategically important Sivok–Rangpo railway line project during a visit to Rangpo in Sikkim on Thursday.

The committee, headed by Rajya Sabha member C.M. Ramesh, comprised 18 members, including 12 Lok Sabha members and six Rajya Sabha members.

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The delegation was accompanied by senior officials of IRCON International Limited and the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

The MPs inspected the Rangpo railway station site and tunnel No 14 to assess the ongoing construction and understand the engineering challenges associated with the ambitious railway project.

Hari Mohan Gupta, the chairman and managing director of IRCON, briefed the MPs on the status of the project and the progress achieved so far. A detailed presentation highlighted the construction status of tunnels, bridges and railway yards along the route.

“The officials informed the committee about project cost escalations, safety measures being implemented, and various initiatives undertaken to minimise the environmental impact and ensure structural stability in the landslide-prone and ecologically sensitive Himalayan terrain,” said a source.

The committee also conducted an on-site inspection of the project areas to gain first-hand insight into the challenges faced during execution.

The Sivok–Rangpo project, which began in 2009, is considered one of the most ambitious railway infrastructure initiatives in the Northeast. Once completed, it will connect the mountain state of Sikkim to the Indian railway network.

The 44.96km-long railway line stretches from Sivok in Bengal to Rangpo in Sikkim. Of the total length, 41.55km fall within Bengal, while 3.41km lie in Sikkim.

Railway officials said approximately 38.623km — nearly 86 per cent of the route — passes through tunnels, while 2.24km runs over bridges.

The remaining sections include station yards and associated infrastructure.

The project consists of 14 tunnels, 13 major bridges, 10 minor bridges, and five stations — Sivok, Riyang, Melli, Rangpo, and an underground halt station at Teesta Bazar.

“The railway line is expected to improve connectivity to the Himalayan region and strengthen transportation infrastructure in the Northeast and adjoining areas. The project is currently targeted for completion by December 2027,” said an official of NFR.

MoS in Sikkim

Ajay Tamta, the Union minister of state for road transport and highways, reached Sikkim on Thursday on a three-day visit to review key infrastructure and highway development projects in the state.

He is scheduled to inspect several important road connectivity and restoration projects, including those related to NH10, NH710 and NH510. These highways are considered crucial lifelines for Sikkim, connecting the state with neighbouring regions and supporting transportation, tourism and economic activities.

Sources said Tamta would hold review meetings with state government officials and the departments concerned regarding the implementation of various central government programmes, policies and infrastructure development initiatives in Sikkim.

“The visit is expected to focus on the progress of ongoing road repair and restoration efforts, particularly in areas affected by landslides, adverse weather conditions and natural disasters that frequently impact road connectivity in the mountainous terrain,” said a source.

Senior officials from the ministry, NHIDCL, and the Sikkim government are likely to participate in the review meetings during Tamta’s visit, said sources.