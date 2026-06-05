Bhangar blast case: NIA declares TMC ex-MLA Saokat Molla absconding, alerts BSF

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday declared former TMC MLA Saokat Molla absconding in connection with the Bhangar bomb blast case and shared his details with the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies to prevent any attempt to leave the country.

Molla, a former MLA from Canning Purba, is believed to have gone into hiding, with all three mobile phones allegedly used by him currently switched off, officials said.

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"We have declared Saokat Molla absconding and have alerted all agencies concerned. Necessary information has been shared with the BSF and other authorities to prevent any attempt to cross the international border," an NIA officer told PTI.

The agency said it is pursuing multiple leads to trace Molla's whereabouts.

"There are indications that he may be hiding at a relative's residence. Several teams are carrying out searches and verification exercises. We are confident of tracing him soon," the official said.

The latest development comes a day after the NIA conducted searches at Molla's residence, office and other locations in South 24 Parganas district as part of its probe into the March 19 blast at Dakshin Bamunia village in Bhangar.

According to investigators, Molla was not present when NIA teams, accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, arrived at his residence in Moukhali. His son, Imran Mollah, was brought to the premises and accompanied investigators during the searches. The agency also questioned members of Molla's family.

The NIA said a total of eight locations, including Molla's residence and suspected hideouts, were searched during the operation.

"A total of eight locations, including the residence and suspected hideouts of former MLA and absconder Saokat Molla – a prime suspect and conspirator in the case - were searched as part of the operations," the agency said in a release.

During Thursday's operation, the NIA arrested Sainur Molla, the driver of an SUV allegedly used to transport bomb makers, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three.

"With the arrest of Sainur Molla, the driver of the SUV, the total arrests in the case have gone up to three," the release said.

Officials said investigators examined documents and collected evidence linked to the blast. Searches were also conducted at the residence of arrested TMC leader Wahidul Islam and the homes of people who had transported the injured to hospital after the explosion.

"It is aimed at gathering evidence and verifying information connected to the ongoing investigation," an official said.

According to the NIA, evidence suggests Molla was last seen travelling on a motorcycle in the Chunakhali area towards Basanti early on Thursday.

"Preliminary information suggests that he may have been planning to move towards the riverine route leading to areas close to the India-Bangladesh border," an official said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, NIA teams assisted by central forces carried out overnight searches at a madrasa, nearby localities and forested areas but were unable to locate him.

The case relates to a crude bomb explosion at Dakshin Bamunia village in South 24 Parganas district on March 19, in which one person was killed and three others suffered critical injuries while bombs were allegedly being manufactured. The Indian Secular Front (ISF) had subsequently demanded an NIA probe into the incident.

Molla, who represented the Canning Purba Assembly constituency and won elections in 2016 and 2021, recently had his security cover withdrawn by the Bengal government.