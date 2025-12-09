Lamborghinis, Porsches to hit Sikkim’s mountain roads in supercar rally from December 12

Sikkim is preparing to host a supercar rally featuring 17 of the world’s most iconic high-performance vehicles — from Lamborghinis to Porsches — which will take on the state’s rugged mountain terrain, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials, the rally is being organised under the Ministry of Defence’s ‘Bharat Ranbhoomi Darshan’ initiative to boost battlefield and border tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagging off from Sukna in West Bengal on December 12, the convoy will move through the Siliguri-Gangtok-Cho La-Nathu La-Gnathang-Zuluk circuit and conclude on December 15, offering participants an immersive experience of Sikkim’s dramatic border regions and pristine high-altitude routes, they said.

The Mumbai-based Super Car Route Group is organising the event, with support from the Black Cat Division of the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps and the Sikkim government.

Officials said the rally, conceived as a self-funded and self-driven expedition, aims to showcase Sikkim as “one of India’s most spectacular and premier destinations for driving enthusiasts”.

A key feature of the journey is Cho La, at 5,420 metres, a strategically crucial point from the 1967 India-China clashes that is increasingly drawing interest from travellers focused on battlefield tourism.

Due to the event, Sikkim’s main arterial road, NH-10, will be closed to heavy vehicles on December 12 and 15, as per a notification.

Heavy vehicle movement along the 52-km stretch between Sevoke in West Bengal and Rangpo in Sikkim will be restricted from 6 am to 12 pm on December 12, and from 3 pm to 9 pm on December 15.