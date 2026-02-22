MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
photo-article-logo Sunday, 22 February 2026

In pictures: Bengal’s and the country’s sharpest minds star at The Telegraph National Debate

Snapshots from the Sister Nivedita University presents Calcutta Club The Telegraph National Debate 2026

Mohul Bhattacharya Published 22.02.26, 01:35 PM
1 17
A filled up ground at the Calcutta Club. All pictures by: Amit Datta
ADVERTISEMENT
2 17
Samik Bhattacharya, Sambit Patra, Jisnu Basu and Swapan Dasgupta during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
3 17
Swapan Dasgupta.
4 17
Saira Shah Halim during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
5 17
Jaideep Gupta during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
6 17
Sambit Patra recites the Mahalaya mantra on stage.
7 17
Jisnu Basu.
8 17
The panelist before the debate.
9 17
Samik Bhattacharya.
10 17
Sugata Bose.
11 17
Vir Sanghvi.
12 17
The audience vote for or against the motion.
13 17
Ramaditya Ray, Director of Calcutta Club.
14 17
Audience engaged in the debate.
15 17
Kasturi Raha.
16 17
The panelists gather on stage.
17 17
Post-debate vote sways public opinion.

RELATED TOPICS

The Telegraph National Debate 2026 Sister Nivedita University
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE IN PICTURES

Share this article

CLOSE