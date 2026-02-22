Home
Sunday, 22 February 2026
In pictures: Bengal’s and the country’s sharpest minds star at The Telegraph National Debate
In pictures: Bengal’s and the country’s sharpest minds star at The Telegraph National Debate
Snapshots from the Sister Nivedita University presents Calcutta Club The Telegraph National Debate 2026
Mohul Bhattacharya
Published 22.02.26, 01:35 PM
1
17
A filled up ground at the Calcutta Club. All pictures by: Amit Datta
2
17
Samik Bhattacharya, Sambit Patra, Jisnu Basu and Swapan Dasgupta during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
3
17
Swapan Dasgupta.
4
17
Saira Shah Halim during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
5
17
Jaideep Gupta during The Telegraph National Debate at Calcutta Club on February 21, 2026.
6
17
Sambit Patra recites the Mahalaya mantra on stage.
7
17
Jisnu Basu.
8
17
The panelist before the debate.
9
17
Samik Bhattacharya.
10
17
Sugata Bose.
11
17
Vir Sanghvi.
12
17
The audience vote for or against the motion.
13
17
Ramaditya Ray, Director of Calcutta Club.
14
17
Audience engaged in the debate.
15
17
Kasturi Raha.
16
17
The panelists gather on stage.
17
17
Post-debate vote sways public opinion.
RELATED TOPICS
The Telegraph National Debate 2026
Sister Nivedita University
