regular-article-logo Monday, 26 May 2025

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Sikkim government asks tourists leaving on May 29 to exit by 6 am

PM Modi will visit the state on that day to participate in a function marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood

PTI Published 26.05.25, 05:58 PM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi PTI

The Sikkim government on Monday asked tourists who are leaving the state on May 29 to leave by 6 am to ensure smooth vehicular traffic in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

PM Modi will visit the state on that day to participate in a function marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood.

"As we are aware, that the State of Sikkim has completed a remarkable milestone of 50 glorious years of Statehood on 16th May 2025. On this auspicious occasion, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India will be gracing the occasion in the State with his presence on 29th of May 2025," said the advisory issued by the Tourism & Civil Aviation Department.

Also Read

"In view of this and to ensure smooth vehicular movement and tight security arrangements, all the visitors/tourists leaving Gangtok on 29.05.2025 are kindly requested to leave by 6.00 am," it said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

