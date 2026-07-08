7-minute traffic halt in Sikkim for Earth to raise awareness on climate change

The vehicular movement across Sikkim came to a symbolic halt for seven minutes on Tuesday as the state observed “A Day for Mother Earth,” an environmental initiative aimed at raising awareness of climate change and promoting sustainable practices.

From 11am to 11.07am, all non-emergency vehicular traffic across the state was suspended in a coordinated exercise led by the state forest and environment Department. Emergency and essential vehicle services were exempted from the symbolic traffic halt.

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The initiative, popularly observed as “7 Minutes for Earth,” is intended to encourage citizens to reflect on the importance of environmental conservation while highlighting the need to reduce carbon emissions and adopt eco-friendly practices.

Along with people across the mountain state, chief minister P.S Tamang (Golay) also participated in the initiative.

“This morning, at 11 am, while returning to the capital after attending the Paryavaran Parva at 9th Mile, JN Road, we stopped our carcade at a serene place for seven minutes as our sincere tribute to the Mother Earth. This peaceful pause reminded us to slow down, cherish nature, and strengthen our resolve to protect the environment,” Tamang wrote on social media.

In the state that sits on the Indo-Sino border, the government is observing a 14-day “Sikkim Partyavaran Parva” from July 1 to July 14 under the theme “Leave a Green Legacy.”

The fortnight-long campaign features a range of activities, including tree plantation drives, green walks, cleanliness campaigns, environmental awareness programmes, quizzes, workshops, and community outreach initiatives aimed at fostering environmental stewardship.

On Tuesday, Tamang inaugurated the Forest Training Institute at Bulbuley, a hilly hamlet near Gangtok, and also launched the “Connect to Forest,” a toll-free helpline (1926).

“We are proud to inaugurate the Forest Training Institute, Bulbuley, and launch the ‘Connect to Forest’ toll-Free Helpline (1926), which will strengthen forest conservation and encourage greater public participation,” Tamang wrote in a post.

He also unveiled “Mission Million Oak Trees by 2047,” while describing it as a landmark initiative in the state’s long-term environmental strategy.

The oak forests, he said, are vital for water security, groundwater recharge, and ecological balance.

“Through this mission, we are investing in the long-term environmental future of Sikkim,” Tamang added, and underscored that the state is also working on rainwater harvesting systems and rejuvenation of natural springs.