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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 07 July 2026

ED searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in TMC bank accounts ‘suspect’ funds case

Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than Rs 150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies, officials say

PTI Published 07.07.26, 01:49 PM
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The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata as part of an investigation linked to routing of alleged suspect funds in the bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress, officials said.

They said about five premises are being covered in the capital city of West Bengal.

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Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than Rs 150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies, they said.

Premises of Carewell Aviation and its directors and a purported electoral trust has been covered in the searches, the ED officials said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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Enforcement Directorate (ED) All India Trinamool Congress (TMC)
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