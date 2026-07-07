ED searches at multiple locations in Kolkata in TMC bank accounts ‘suspect’ funds case

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Kolkata as part of an investigation linked to routing of alleged suspect funds in the bank accounts of the Trinamool Congress, officials said.

They said about five premises are being covered in the capital city of West Bengal.

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Preliminary probe suggests that funds worth more than Rs 150 crore have been routed through aviation and travel companies, they said.

Premises of Carewell Aviation and its directors and a purported electoral trust has been covered in the searches, the ED officials said.

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