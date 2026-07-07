Baruipur rape-murder case: Police intensify probe, examine shack as possible crime scene

Investigators probing the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl at Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Tuesday said that one of the accused is suspected to have taken the victim to a shack where two other accused were already present before the crime took place.

The three arrested accused were being questioned even as investigators were awaiting the forensic and viscera examination reports, a senior police officer said.

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"An investigation is underway on the basis of evidence collected from the spot, witness statements and scientific examination. We are verifying the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of each accused," he said.

One of the accused allegedly took the minor to the shack, where two others were present, he said, adding that the three accused allegedly consumed intoxicants before the assault.

"The preliminary post-mortem report revealed injuries on the victim. Investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the injuries and are awaiting the final medical opinion," he added.

The accused allegedly attempted to dispose of the victim late on Saturday night, the officer of the investigating team said.

"It is suspected that she was kept inside the shack before an attempt was made to dispose of her. Circumstantial evidence indicates that they tried to carry her in a plastic sack, but after it got torn, they allegedly threw her into a nearby pond," he said.

A probe was underway to ascertain whether the crime took place inside the shack, the officer said.

Incidentally, the preliminary post-mortem examination findings indicate ante-mortem drowning, which means the victim was alive when she was thrown into the water.

"However, the conclusion will be drawn after the forensic examination and viscera reports are received," the officer said.

Investigators suspect that the victim had become unconscious due to injuries before she was thrown into the pond. Police said the presence of water in the lungs and stomach, as mentioned in the preliminary post-mortem report, is being examined.

The three accused left the area separately after allegedly disposing of the girl, he said.

The body of the victim, who was missing for a day, was found stuffed in a sack in Surjyapur Haat area on Sunday, triggering a protest by locals who blocked the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, burnt tyres and damaged a few police vehicles, demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

Hours after the girl's body was recovered on Sunday, a man was beaten to death by angry locals on suspicion of involvement in the victim's death.

Also Read Horrors play on loop: Baruipur atrocity and aftermath have eerie parallels

On 6 June, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee led a candlelight rally despite cops putting up guardrails around her Kalighat residence.

On 5 June, there was a heavy deployment of police and central forces outside Mamata's residence. Barricades were installed, and at least 10 police vehicles were stationed in the narrow lane. The TMC alleged that it was aimed at preventing Mamata from visiting the family of the victim.

In a post, Mamata alleged that she was put under "house arrest". "I don't know why they are not letting me go out. I don't know why I am such a threat?" Mamata said.

The BJP, however, called it a routine security arrangement for a Z-plus category protectee, and accused the TMC of trying to "manufacture a controversy".

On 6 June, a TMC delegation of the Mamata faction, led by MPs Dola Sen and Pratima Mondal, met the victim's parents. The party also launched a sharp attack on Suvendu for not finding time to visit Baruipur.

"Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi never found the time to visit Manipur despite the continuing violence there, you too failed to find the time to meet the family," the Trinamool posted on X.

The rebel TMC faction, on the other hand, took a completely different stance, expressing faith in the BJP government to deliver justice.

For a 'weakened' Mamata, the incident has provided her an opportunity to reclaim the opposition space.