'No connection whatsoever': Naga group denies role in militant ambush that killed two Assam rifles personnel

Naga group NSCN-IM denied any involvement in the ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur's Ukhrul district that left two personnel dead, asserting that it remains committed to the ceasefire agreement and the peace process.

In a statement, the outfit said the attack at the Nungshang Khong area, allegedly "carried out by an armed group suspected to be the breakaway 'Eastern Flank' faction", had "no connection whatsoever" with it.

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The organisation said it was "neither involved in nor had any knowledge" of the incident and reiterated that it remains firmly committed to the ceasefire agreement signed with the Centre and continues to uphold its responsibilities under the agreed ground rules.

It said it would "never resort to any action that could undermine, derail or sabotage the ongoing Indo-Naga political negotiations" and reaffirmed that an honourable and peaceful political solution remains its unwavering commitment.

The NSCN-IM also condemned all actions detrimental to the peace process and the political talks, urging all stakeholders to exercise restraint and responsibility so that the progress towards a peaceful resolution is not jeopardised.

Two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and several others injured after suspected militants ambushed a convoy of the paramilitary force in the Naga-majority district on Monday afternoon at around 1:30pm.

The deceased were identified as Warrant Officer Balwant Singh and Havildar Chandra Mohan Singh.

"The two deceased include a warrant officer and a driver. They died on the spot. The incident occurred in Nungshang Khong area, located some 17 km from the district headquarters, under the Ukhrul Police Station limits, when the convoy was returning to the 40th Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Sangshak," a senior officer officer said.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera paid tribute to the two soldiers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Following the attack, security forces launched search operations in the area, while the state government vowed strict action against those responsible.