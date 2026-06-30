Flash floods, landslides ravage Arunachal's Lower Siang district; over 3,100 people affected

Flash floods and landslides have affected more than 3,100 people across 14 villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district, officials said on Tuesday.

District Information and Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) Augusti Jamoh said the disaster had caused extensive damage to wet rice cultivation fields, private properties and public infrastructure across the Nari-Koyu assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Road connectivity has been completely snapped in several villages, including Tabiripo Saku, Loglu, Rotte, Rame and Koyu, leaving nearly 500 households isolated. No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far, officials said.

The district administration, in coordination with the Army, ITBP, BRO, state police and local volunteers, has launched relief operations and is working on a war footing to restore road connectivity.

Kurung Kumey DIPRO David Koyu, a resident of the affected Rotte village, said a large portion of the area had been washed away, damaging paddy fields, horticulture gardens and other agricultural land, the main source of livelihood for residents.

Several vehicles were swept away in the deluge, while many livestock, including pigs and poultry, were also lost, he said.

The disaster forced villagers to flee their homes and take shelter in nearby paddy huts, where many remained stranded. Amid the chaos, two houses were gutted in a fire that broke out when the occupants were away, Koyu added.

He said Rotte village had been completely cut off after its hanging bridge was washed away and approach roads and culverts were extensively damaged. The village's water supply system was destroyed, while electricity poles and power lines were also swept away.

Local residents and students' organisations have appealed to the government for urgent restoration of road connectivity, construction of a temporary bridge, supply of food grains, and restoration of drinking water and electricity.

Officials said a comprehensive assessment of the damage was under way to facilitate compensation and rehabilitation for affected families.

Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in several parts of the Northeast, washing away roads and bridges and triggering floods and landslides in multiple areas.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke to Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to review the flood situation and assured them of the Centre's full support.

According to officials, Shah enquired about the affected areas, the extent of damage and relief measures being undertaken, and assured all possible assistance for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Sarma later said in a social media post that he had briefed the home minister on the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures in Assam.

While normal life remained disrupted in at least 12 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said nearly 16,000 people had been affected by floods in 69 villages across four revenue circles in Dhemaji district.

In Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, four people stranded on an island in the Sisiri river in Dambuk were rescued by an Indian Air Force helicopter.

Heavy rainfall also severely damaged the Roing-Anini road in the district, with flash floods washing away roads and bridges at several locations.

In Anjaw district, an excavator operator was feared dead after a massive rock crushed the vehicle engaged in highway construction near Sarti village on Sunday night.

Rescue operations, suspended overnight due to poor visibility and the threat of further rockfalls, resumed on Monday morning. The operator's condition was yet to be officially confirmed.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northeast India and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim over the next five days.