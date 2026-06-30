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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 30 June 2026

More rain likely in north Bengal over next two days as monsoon intensifies

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in south Bengal from July 4 due to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, says met department

PTI Published 30.06.26, 02:36 PM
A view of a temporary bridge over the Balason river that collapsed following heavy rainfall, in Dudhia, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, Friday, June 19, 2026.

A view of a temporary bridge over the Balason river that collapsed following heavy rainfall, in Dudhia, Darjeeling district, West Bengal, Friday, June 19, 2026. PTI picture

More rainfall is likely in parts of north Bengal over the next two days as the southwest monsoon continued to lash the region, inundating several low-lying areas, officials said on Tuesday.

Heavy rain is very likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts till Thursday morning, they said.

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Several places in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar recorded heavy to very heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours under the influence of the active monsoon system. The incessant rain has led to a rise in water levels of the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Dayna, Leesh and Gheesh rivers, they added.

According to IMD data, Sankosh Tea Estate in Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 21 cm in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

Other areas that received heavy rainfall included Dalgaon Tea Estate in Alipurduar (18 cm), Ghughumari in Cooch Behar (17 cm), Newlands Tea Estate (16 cm) and Raidak Tea Estate (15 cm) in Alipurduar district, and Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (12 cm).

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds over several south Bengal districts.

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify in south Bengal from July 4 due to a favourable wind pattern and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, it said.

The weather conditions have kept temperatures relatively comfortable across the state. On Tuesday, maximum temperatures in the plains remained below 36 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures ranged between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius, providing relief from the recent spell of heat and humidity.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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North Bengal Monsoons India Meteorological Department (IMD)
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