‘We want to see technology and evolve’: Sprint great Andre de Grasse in Mumbai ahead of LA 2028

Canadian sprint star Andre de Grasse on Thursday said he fully embraces technological advancements in athletics and revealed his ambition to retire on a high by competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, where he hopes to return to the top of the podium in the short sprints.

A seven-time Olympic medallist, de Grasse has enjoyed a distinguished career that includes gold in the 200 metres at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and a top-podium finish in the 4x100m relay at the Paris Games in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking as the international event ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon, scheduled to be held on January 18, the Canadian compared innovations in track and field to everyday technological progress, arguing that performance-enhancing developments should be welcomed.

Andre De Grasse, International Event Ambassador for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (PTI)

"I think it's (better equipment, enhancement in apparel, shoes etc.) a good thing. We want to see technology and evolve and everybody wants to see faster times and better performances. So, yeah, it's (good)," de Grasse said during an interaction.

"I think of it (innovations in track and field) just like anything else in the world. We have to evolve, we're always getting new stuff... new TVs, new laptops, new phones and we can do more stuff on it," added de Grasse, one of Canada’s most celebrated athletes who shared a long rivalry with sprint legend Usain Bolt.

"So, if we can do that (incorporate technology) in our running shoes and in our spikes, then people can be more amazed or surprised at performances. Yeah, I mean, I like it."

De Grasse’s resolve to finish his career strongly has only intensified after he failed to win an individual medal in either the 100m or 200m at the Paris Games in 2024, following podium finishes at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

He said his plan is to target gold again in the short sprints, while acknowledging the challenge posed by a new generation of young runners.

"That's the plan (targetting 100m podium in LA 2028). I want to do one more Olympics, LA 2028. So, I want to try to get back competitive in 100 metres.

"That's one of my goals, and even getting ready for next year and for the World Championships and then LA 2028. So, yeah, just trying to do that and be back at my best.

"Of course, it gets challenging at times, but I continue to just try to work hard and continue to trust the process and just try to be as consistent as possible," said de Grasse, who was beaten by Bolt in all three events he contested at the 2016 Rio Olympics but maintains a strong bond with the world record holder.

Despite winning Olympic gold in the 200 metres, de Grasse said the 100m remains his favourite event and one he values the most.

"Definitely the 100m is one of my favourite events. I love it more than the 200m, even though I won the 200m at the (2020 Tokyo) Olympics. So I want to try to get competitive in that race and try to get back into finals and try to bring back some medals again (from LA28)."

He dismissed the idea that the 100m is inherently more competitive than the 200m, insisting that competition levels depend largely on an athlete’s focus.

"I mean, I think they're both pretty competitive with the 100 and 200. It just really all depends on what you focus on. Every track event is going to be competitive across the board, whether that's the sprints, even in the marathon or in the field events.

"Both races are, well, any race is going to be competitive, but you have to just try to do your best to be in that mix and be competitive as well."

De Grasse also underlined the role geography and climate play in shaping athletic performance, explaining why he trains outside Canada for much of the year.

"Yeah, of course. I mean, when you have great weather or great climates, it can play a role in performances. That's one of the reasons why I train in the US. I train in Florida because in Canada, it gets very cold during this time of the year and it starts to snow.

"So, for me and my sport, I need to be able to sprint. I need to be able to try to run fast. And I need that good weather to be able to not pull a hamstring or have my joints too cold at this time of the year.

"So, definitely, I think that all that plays a role. I think other countries are starting to do more training camps and be able to travel a bit and do high camps before a competition. So definitely, I feel like that's what they've been doing."

With his sights firmly set on LA 2028, de Grasse remains determined to adapt, evolve and stay competitive as he prepares for what he hopes will be a final, memorable chapter on the Olympic stage.