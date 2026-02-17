Zimbabwe pad up for crunch game against Ireland, Super Eight spot at stake

Zimbabwe have crossed the tougher hurdle. What lies ahead is not that tough an obstacle, but if they overcome that, the prize that awaits them — a place in Super Eight — is big.

Zimbabwe stunned Australia in their last game. With two wins in two matches, they have 4 points. They play Ireland in Pallekele on Tuesday and if they win that game, a spot in the Super Eight stage will almost be guaranteed. In a group that has powerhouses Australia and Sri Lanka, it’s no mean feat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sikandar Raza, the Zimbabwe captain, knows the significance of Tuesday’s game.

“We know this (win over Australia) is just a part of that journey that we came for and the goals that we set... but we always knew there’s a next game and that becomes the most important game. Hopefully, we get a good result,” Raza said.

“The victories will count for nothing if there is a slip-up now. Everybody remains very focused. We’ve had a travelling day and a rest day. Today (Monday), we have trained really well. Tomorrow is probably the most important game,” the skipper added.

In a Group D match on Tuesday, New Zealand (4 points) take on Canada in Chennai, looking to seal a Super Eight spot. They lost the last game to South Africa (6 points), who have already booked their ticket in the next round.