Sania Mirza hails Sabalenka–Swiatek rivalry, hopes Djokovic reaches final

Former world No.1 doubles player Sania Mirza is excited to see a rivalry building up in women’s tennis between the top two players — Aryna Sabalenaka and Iga Swiatek.

“It is a fair comment to make that a rivalry is growing between Iga and Sabalenka,” Sania said during a virtual interaction on Friday.

“Iga won Wimbledon last year and that is when the rivalry really started building up, since no one really expected her to win on grass. She was way ahead of the others on clay. Sabalenka, on the other hand, dominated on faster surfaces.

“The women’s game is still open to surprises, but a long-term rivalry between the top two will add excitement and this year may see just that.”

In Melbourne, however, Sania feels Sabalenka will have the edge, “because of her past results on that surface and at that venue.”

Sania is keen to see fourth seed and 10-time winner Novak Djokovic in the men’s final. “You can never write him off, though age and injuries are taking their toll. I would love to see Djokovic in the final. But of course, the most probable final will be a Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner one.”

Somdev Dev Varman puts his money on Sinner. “I think he has that advantage. Alcaraz will be geared up to add the one grand slam missing in his collection, but he is undergoing some changes, especially the split with long-term coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. I think Sinner is better prepared.”

