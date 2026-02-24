Thapa thrives, Maclaren and Petratos score in Bagan win over Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant saw off Chennaiyin FC’s challenge to emerge victorious in their second ISL-12 match at the Salt Lake Stadium on Monday.

The 2-0 margin — Jamie Maclaren scored in the injury time of the first half and Dimitri Petratos got the insurance goal in the 65th minute — could have been bigger, but Bagan coach Sergio Lobera will not be complaining.

It’s not easy to score against a team that had parked the bus in front of the goal. Two matches, two wins: Bagan should be in a happy space.

Anirudh Thapa, in his third season at Bagan, stole the show with his tireless work and accurate passing. In his first season (2023-24), the 28-year-old Thapa was used as No.6 by the then coach Juan Ferrando.

After the Spanish coach was replaced by compatriot Jose Molina, there was a thought that Thapa may get back to his usual No. 8 position. That did not happen. A lengthy injury lay-off last season also did not help his cause.

New coach Lobera has been smart enough to allow Thapa to operate from a much more advanced position.

In the first match, Thapa was impressive and on Monday he was brilliant. He linked up well with Lalengmawia ‘Apuia’ Ralte and Petratos and Chennaiyin FC found Thapa too hot to handle.

As the opening half was drawing to a close and Bagan were still searching for their first goal, Thapa won back a ball in his own half. He turned and sent a defence-splitting pass for Maclaren.

The Australian kept his composure and slotted the ball past an onrushing Samik Mitra — brought in after regular goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz had to be taken off following a collision with Bagan defender Mehtab Singh — to get his second goal in as many matches.

Maclaren showed alacrity, but Thapa’s assist was excellent. Bagan will hope he stays fit till May.

The second goal came five minutes after the hour mark, and the build-up and execution were perfect — from Petratos on the right to Apuia to Liston to Subhasish Bose on the left. A prompt delivery by the Bagan captain and Petratos was at the right place to head it home.

Petratos was adjudged Man of the Match, an award that Thapa should have won hands down.