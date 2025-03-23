Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL match

Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here on Sunday. RR picked Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi as overseas players, while SRH handed debut to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar.

RR are the inaugural champions, while 2016 winner SRH came close to winning another title last year but finished runners-up.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

