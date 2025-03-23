MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL match

RR are the inaugural champions, while 2016 winner SRH came close to winning another title last year but finished runners-up

PTI Published 23.03.25, 04:05 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins and Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag at the toss during the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Rajasthan Royals stand-in skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here on Sunday. RR picked Shimron Hetmyer, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi as overseas players, while SRH handed debut to Ishan Kishan and Abhinav Manohar.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

