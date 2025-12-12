PT Usha urges govt to back ‘Make in India’ anti-doping kits to cut costs and reduce delays

Indian Olympic Association President and Rajya Sabha member PT Usha on Friday urged the Centre to support domestic production of anti-doping testing kits, saying it would reduce costs, curb dependency on foreign suppliers and strengthen India’s push toward becoming a “dope-free sporting nation.”

Raising the issue in the Upper House, Usha said importing high-quality kits from foreign companies — primarily Switzerland-based Berlinger and LockCon — causes delays and makes India reliant on “external agencies.” A well-placed source confirmed they remain the major suppliers.

“I want to draw the urgent attention of this house to a matter that affects the integrity of our athletes and the global image of our nation — the need to promote indigenous production of anti-doping kits under the Make in India initiative,” she said. “The menace of doping continues to threaten fairplay, athlete health and our country’s reputation on the world stage.”

India, which hopes to bid for the 2036 Olympics, has been told by the International Olympic Committee that it must significantly improve its doping record. The country often ranks among the world’s top five doping offenders.

Her appeal comes a week after Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in response to a parliamentary question, said the government is committed to expanding anti-doping measures.

The Minister said NADA has increased its testing capacity considerably and 7751 dope control tests are planned in the current year, a significant increase from the 7474 tests done in 2024 and 5794 tests in 2023.

Usha said having indigenous dope testing kits would be transformative as it would encourage research, manufacturing and technology development, including sample collection devices, and portable detection equipment.

"India can become self-reliant and even emerge as a global supplier of world-class anti-doping solutions. Such an initiative will not only reduce cost but also speed up testing, increase transparency and strengthen the deterrence mechanism across all levels of sports," she said.

"Indigenous kit production will also open new avenue of employment, innovation and scientific research in line with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat," she added.

Usha said along with this, efforts are also on to launch aggressive awareness campaigns among young athletes and ensure stronger monitoring at training centres.

She said the aim is to have "regular random testing and strict action against violators while ensuring that clean athletes receive full support and protection." "Therefore I urge the government to establish a national programme of indigenous anti-doping kits development under Make in India and support Indian scientific institutions and startups in doping detection technology," she said.

"We should strengthen NADA (National Anti-Doping Agency) and Regional Testing Laboratories with modern equipment and man power and launch a nationwide movement to build a clean transparent and dope-free sporting culture.

"Protecting the purity of sport is not just a regulatory duty, it is a national responsibility. I request the government to take urgent and concrete step in this direction," she added.

A ministry source, well-versed with the functioning of anti-doping agencies, said while her suggestion is a welcome one, such manufacturing units have to deliver products of highest quality to be reliable suppliers.

"Anti-Doping kits and exceptionally sensitive where even a small wear and tear can cast aspersions on the test results. We should work towards the plan she is suggesting but ensure that we get absolutely the best to enter the market," he said.