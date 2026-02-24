T20 World Cup: ICC offers refund if Pakistan reach knockouts in Kolkata or Ahmedabad

Tickets for the T20 World Cup semi-finals and final went on sale on Tuesday, with the ICC announcing that Pakistan's appearance in either match will result in a full refund for ticket holders who booked for the Kolkata (semi-final) or Ahmedabad (final) games.

There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualify and play their semi-final against any other team apart from India.

The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.

The first semifinal remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semifinal will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the last four stage, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan fail to make the knockouts, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then the islanders will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semifinal 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date.

The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.

All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

