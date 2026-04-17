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regular-article-logo Friday, 17 April 2026

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury

The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn't competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, while he missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters

AP, Our Web Desk Published 17.04.26, 06:54 PM
Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic PTI

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Madrid Open because of a lingering injury.

The fourth-ranked Djokovic hasn't competed since the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. He missed the Miami Open because of a right shoulder injury and also skipped the Monte Carlo Masters.

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"Madrid, unfortunately I won't be able to compete at the Madrid Open this year," he wrote Friday on his social media accounts. "I'm continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!"

Announcing the development, the tournament shared on X, "Novak Djokovic, a three-time #MMOPEN champion, will not be able to participate in this year’s tournament."

The official account of Mutua Madrid Open added that, "We hope to see you back here as soon as possible so we can enjoy your tennis as we have done so many times in the Caja Mágica."

Djokovic is a three-time champion in Madrid.

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