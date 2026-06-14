The rise of the 'False 9': Why football’s classic striker Is evolving

Just like cricket fans love their six hitters, football fanatics have always had extra time for their beloved goal poachers.

From Gerd Müller to Miroslav Klose and Ronaldo to Harry Kane, the World Cup has traditionally belonged to the strikers who have been the 'Kings of 18 yards'.

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Their KRA was simple: Hunt and Finish. That's about it.

But over the past two decades, another genre of centre forwards have emerged. They don't always occupy the attacking space but their USP lies in vacating it.

The role that is now known as the 'False 9'.

For the uninitiated, a 'False 9' begins as a traditional striker but that isn't always his main role.

Instead of jostling in the goalmouth melee with opposition centre-backs, he slips into midfield and tries to win balls and don the role of a playmaker.

The idea of a 'False 9' is to create dilemma in the minds of the stopper backs. Would he or won't he? If he chases the so-called poacher, there is a vast expanse of land which can be utilised by those playing wide.

If they hang back, then there is a danger of making the 'False 9' both director and protagonist.

The modern club football, which basically shapes how international teams operate during mega events, has been deeply influenced by this tactical concept, which existed even in 1960s but no one made it more popular than Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi during Barcelona's golden years.

Guardiola had moved Messi from the right wing into the centre but did not instruct him to play as a traditional striker.

He was given freedom to operate from the deep and draw opposition defenders out of position.

Barcelona became force of nature.

So will the concept survive at the ongoing 2026 World Cup even if the role itself has evolved?

Argentina still depend on attributes that made Messi such an effective 'False 9'.

At 39 (he would be on June 24), he can no longer consistently produce the explosive acceleration of his younger days but the greatest of this era still can move away from the crowd and surprise the opposition.

One of the most effective 'False 9' could be Arsenal and Germany forward Kai Havertz, who has been frequently used by Gunners gaffer Mikel Arteta in that role.

While Messi and Havertz will be in attendance, the strikers will always have their place under the sun till eternity.

Norway's Erling Haaland is the best exponent of what explosive bursts mean. His power and precision with regards to position inside the strike zone is second to none.

Bayern Munich's heart and England's skipper Harry Kane's predatory instincts are unparalleled even though Croatia and Ghana are set to give him a very tough time.

Lautaro Martínez's qualities make him an ideal ally of Messi when Albicelestes start its campaign.

Strikers, because of what they bring to the table will survive every tactical trend that football has to produce.

The methods differ, but the objective remains the same.

As the 2026 World Cup goes on, the contrast will offer one of the tournament's most intriguing tactical stories. Some teams will seek to pull defences apart through movement and deception.

Others will place their faith in a striker's instinct inside the box.