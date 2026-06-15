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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Indian javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra to return to competitive action at Doha Diamond League on June 19

The 28-year-old Olympic and world champion has been sidelined by a back injury earlier this year, focusing on rehabilitation and recovery

PTI Published 15.06.26, 04:25 PM
Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra File picture

Fit-again Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra will return to competitive action at the Doha Diamond League on June 19, marking his first appearance of the 2026 season after recovering from a back injury.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined due to a back issue that kept him out of competition earlier in the year as he focused on rehabilitation.

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"First throw of 2026 lands in Doha! Neeraj Chopra returns to competitive action on June 19," his management firm Vel Sports announced on Instagram.

Chopra is a late entry to the event, with his name not included in the entry list released by organisers on June 12.

Doha holds special significance for the Olympic champion, who last year crossed the 90m mark at the same venue. In May, he produced a throw of 90.23m to finish second behind Germany’s Julian Weber, who registered 91.06m.

Chopra was also named on Sunday in India’s athletics squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, subject to him meeting the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) qualifying standard of 82.61m.

The Doha Diamond League, originally scheduled for May 8 as the season opener, was postponed due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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