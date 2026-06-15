Netherlands coach Koeman defends tactics as Moriyasu praises Japan’s fightback in late 2-2 draw

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman defended his tactics and substitutions after Dutch hopes of victory in their World Cup opener were foiled by a late Japan goal in the 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Two well-taken goals by captain Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville either side of Keito Nakamura's conversion put the Netherlands in the lead twice but a deflected Daichi Kamada strike two minutes from time saw the spoils shared.

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Six minutes after Summerville's 64th-minute goal, Koeman took off the winger in a triple substitution and later added a third centre back in Nathan Ake.

The more defensive setup backfired, though, with Japan seizing the initiative and Ogawa firing a header goalward to set up Kamada's equalising deflection.

They defended resolutely in the first half to frustrate the Dutch and launched a few attacks of their own before the match in Texas turned into an end-to-end thriller, with three goals in the space of 13 minutes before the Blue Samurai levelled two minutes from time.

Koeman, however, said he had no regrets about his tactics and that shoddy defending was to blame.

"There was also a problem with pressure on the flanks. So if you look at the game, both goals, well, we didn't defend well," he told reporters.

"Football is a funny game because, after Japan scored the second goal, they started defending as well.

"So we could have scored a third goal. So I don't regret my choices."

"The Netherlands were very strong, we were trailing behind, a very difficult opponent, the players were united as one, tenacious, they fought to the end and did not cease to persevere," Moriyasu told a press conference," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu as he lauded his team's grit and determination in coming twice from behind to draw 2-2 with the Netherlands.

"Of course, we're not completely satisfied with just the one point for the draw."

However, Koeman said the Netherlands played at a "minimal standard" against the Japanese and accused the media of under-rating their Asian opponents.

"Of course we can perform better and we need to grow during the tournament," he said.

"This definitely was not our best performance.

"Of course, we would have preferred to win the first game. We expected to."

Calm, patience and tenacity

The Dutch went ahead six minutes after the break when captain Virgil van Dijk broke free of his marker to head home a Ryan Gravenberch cross, but Japan levelled soon after when Keito Nakamura fired in a fierce low shot.

Crysencio Summerville replied for the Netherlands with a brilliant strike in off the far post, before a succession of chances at both ends led to substitute Koki Ogawa equalising with a neat header that found the net off teammate Daichi Kamada.

Moriyasu said despite his team's strong defensive play in the first half, a draw had never been his objective and he was confident after trailing that his team could stay in the game and even win it.

"Of course, it was tough for them to fight back ... they managed to be tenacious and at the same time be patient and keep calm and find and seize the opportunities. So I'm very proud that they could keep their own pace," he said.

"We were aiming to get three points, not one point. So in that point of view, of course it was a little bit disappointing." Sweden face Tunisia later on Sunday in Monterrey in the other Group F match. Japan will meet Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20.