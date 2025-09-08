MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 08 September 2025

Navneet, Mumtaz net hat-tricks as India rout Singapore 12-0 in Asia Cup women’s hockey

World number 10 India had also thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match while holding defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw last week

PTI Published 08.09.25, 02:57 PM

X/@TheHockeyIndia

Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan score a hat-tricks as the Indian women's hockey team thrashed Singapore 12-0 in a Pool B match of the Asia Cup here on Monday.

Apart from Navneet (14', 18', 28') and Mumtaz Khan (2', 32', 38), Neha (11', 38') scored a brace, while Neha (11') Lalremsiami (13'), Sharmila Devi (45') and Rutuja Pisal (52') also found the net for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

World number 10 India had also thrashed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match while holding defending champions Japan to a 2-2 draw last week.

Singapore are ranked 34th in the world.

Also Read

The tournament features eight teams and the top two from each of the two pools will qualify for the Super 4s stage. The top two teams in Super 4s will play in the final scheduled for September 14.

The Asia Cup winners will qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup to be held in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

India Vs Singapore Navneet Kaur
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Daab-chingri from Bengal may vanish in New York thanks to Trump’s tariffs, shrimp farmers fret

Indian shrimp exports were at $4.88 billion in the 2023-24 financial year and India exported 297,571 metric tonnes of frozen shrimp to the US. Now, competitor Bangladesh has much less tariff
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi
Quote left Quote right

This project is nothing short of an environmental & humanitarian catastrophe

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT