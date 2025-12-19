Ahead of 2036 Olympic bid, sports ministry cites slight dip in doping positivity rate

India’s long-troubled doping record remains a concern, but the Sports Ministry insists that the numbers are finally moving in the right direction, even as the country pushes its case to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

According to the latest international testing figures released by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), India conducted 7,113 tests in 2024, 6,576 urine samples and 537 blood samples.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of these, 260 returned adverse analytical findings, putting India’s positivity rate at 3.6 per cent.

While this marked the highest rate among major countries that conducted more than 5,000 tests, officials say the marginal dip from last year cannot be brushed aside.

India has topped this list for the third year in a row, a statistic that could raise eyebrows when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) assesses its Olympic hosting ambitions.

Yet, when asked if the ministry fears the impact of these figures on the 2036 bid, a senior official struck a defensive but confident note.

“From 3.8 per cent in 2023, the positivity rate dropped marginally to 3.6 per cent even though significantly more tests were conducted. In 2025 too, over 7,000 tests have already been conducted and our positivity rate so far is just over one per cent. So, the improvement cannot be ignored,” the source said in response to a PTI query.

The official also pointed to structural issues within Indian sport that continue to fuel violations.

“To be a bit blunt, the athletes and coaches have to rise above their desperation for government jobs which trigger doping violations. Some of the violations are inadvertent, we don't deny that, like taking a medicine which might contain prohibited substances but that's being addressed through apps like 'Know Your Medicine',” he said.

A global comparison underlines India’s challenge. China conducted 24,214 tests in 2024 and recorded a positivity rate of just 0.2 per cent. The United States, which conducted 6,592 tests, fewer than India, reported a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

Even Russia, long criticised for its doping history, returned a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent from 10,514 tests, with only 76 adverse results.

While the doping debate simmers, another crisis has been playing out in Indian sport — football.

The domestic season has been paused after the All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to secure a commercial partner following the end of its 10-year agreement with Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL).

The Sports Ministry has stepped in to facilitate talks between the AIFF, Indian Super League (ISL) clubs and I-League stakeholders.

On Friday, ISL clubs submitted a fresh proposal to the AIFF and the ministry, seeking perpetual operational and commercial rights under a club-owned league model, while keeping the federation as the regulator.

Despite the uncertainty, the ministry sounded firm on the league’s future.

“Proposals will keep coming but be assured, the league will happen. But in this entire fiasco, one must not ignore the fact that the Supreme Court has created a very awkward situation by approving a constitution which may not be acceptable to FIFA as it allows the court to interfere,” the source pointed out.

“The AIFF is not free of blame for where football is right now but the court also needs to understand that the federation's autonomy is non-negotiable,” he added.

There was also some clarity on another long-pending issue, the National Sports Awards. According to the ministry, the wait is nearly over. “The process of scrutiny is on and the awards will be announced soon, in January most likely,” the official said.