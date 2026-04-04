Leander Paes takes charge of India's 2036 Olympics bid, entrusted by PM Narendra Modi

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes on Saturday said he has been entrusted with responsibilities related to India's bid for the 2036 Olympic Games, describing it as a key to his new role in public life.

The seven-time Olympian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given him the task of working on youth development and sports while helping the country pursue its ambition of hosting the Olympics in 2036.

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In his first media interaction in Kolkata after joining the BJP, Paes said, "Modi ji gave me a clear vision -- to work for the youth and sports. He has given me the responsibility of the 2036 Olympics. I have to work hard with a team to bring the Olympics to this country."

He also said that he wants to work towards strengthening sports infrastructure and for youth development in West Bengal, and prevent "brain drain" from the state.

Paes also said that he would contribute towards hosting the Commonwealth Games in Gujarat.

The tennis legend said hosting the Olympics could help transform India's sporting ecosystem and strengthen its global standing.

Drawing parallels between sporting success and economic strength, he noted that the top medal-winning nations at the 2024 Summer Olympics, including the US, China, Japan, Australia and Great Britain, are also among the world's leading economies.

Paes said India should aim to achieve similar success by building a strong sporting culture and investing in infrastructure and grassroots talent development.

"In sports and sports education lies the ability to build a superpower," he said, adding that developing young athletes would be key to India's Olympic ambitions.

Paes also stressed the need to improve sports infrastructure in West Bengal, noting that the state still lacks an indoor tennis stadium and often relies on temporary wooden courts for international events such as the Davis Cup.

Paes said his broader mission is to impact the lives of 250 million children over the next two decades through sports and education, adding that India's youth would play a decisive role in the country's Olympic aspirations and global rise.

Calling his transition from sport to public life a "new game", Paes said he would approach the responsibility with the same passion and commitment that defined his tennis career.

Identifying himself as a "Bengal boy", Paes highlighted his roots in Kolkata and said the state's youth must be given opportunities to grow within Bengal itself.

"I am from here. Born here, started my childhood right here. My mother was Bengali," he said.

Paes expressed concern over the lack of sporting infrastructure in the state beyond cricket and football.

Recalling his early years in sports, Paes said infrastructure for other disciplines has remained limited despite the presence of major venues such as Eden Gardens for cricket and Salt Lake Stadium for football.

"When I was growing up in Kolkata in 1980, there was no infrastructure. For every child playing other sports, what is there in Bengal for them?" he asked.

Paes also noted that the state has produced only a handful of Olympic medallists in more than a century.

"Since 1900 until today, only about four people from West Bengal have won Olympic medals. In 100 years, what are we doing for the Olympics?" he asked.

Speaking about his interaction with the prime minister, Paes said PM Modi had emphasised youth development and sports as key areas.

"I told the prime minister that I don't want to make Bengal an old-age home. I want to build the lives of the Bengal youth. It is my dream that there is no brain drain from Bengal," he said.

Paes added that he wants Bengal to regain prominence nationally and globally through sporting excellence.

"It hurts how many children are moving away from West Bengal for education, business, or opportunities," Paes said, expressing concern over the migration of young talent from the state.

Paes also referred to the fiasco at the Salt Lake stadium in December last year during football star Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata.

The "disrespect" faced by the visiting player would not have occurred had a sportsperson been heading the sports department, the Indian tennis legend said.

Paes said he intends to work towards creating better sporting opportunities for the youth and contributing to the country's sporting ambitions in the coming years.