Tiljala factory fire: Illegal unit had no building plan, fire safety clearance; owners arrested

The West Bengal government has ordered demolition of an illegal factory in Kolkata’s Tiljala area and directed disconnection of power and water supply after a fire at the unit killed two people and injured three others, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after reviewing a probe report into the incident, Adhikari said a four-department committee found that the factory was operating illegally without an approved building plan and had failed to comply with basic fire and electrical safety norms.

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"We formed a team comprising four departments and sought a report. It found the structure was illegal, there was no sanctioned building plan, and basic norms related to fire safety and electricity were not followed. It was completely illegal," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the factory owner and another person have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Adhikari also announced strict action against illegal factories operating in Tiljala, Kasba and nearby areas, directing power utility CESC Limited to permanently disconnect electricity supply to units functioning without sanctioned building plans.

"We have asked for permanent disconnection and directed CESC to immediately disconnect power supply to illegal factories in Tiljala, Kasba and other areas which do not have approved building plans," he said.

He added that the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had been instructed to disconnect the water supply to the factory and demolish the structure within a day.

"There will be zero tolerance against illegal activities and corruption," the chief minister asserted.

The fire broke out around 1.45 pm on Tuesday on the first floor of the building, which was being used as a leather godown. The flames spread rapidly, engulfing the area in thick black smoke.

Two people were killed in the blaze, while three others sustained burn injuries.