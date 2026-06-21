Rugby queens bring global flair and fresh hope for Kolkata’s sporting future

From football to cricket, chess to athletics, Calcutta has enthusiastically cheered for every game that has come its way. Now, the city is preparing to roar in an entirely new direction. Rugby has officially found a new home in the City of Joy, and it’s arriving with plenty of bite.

In a landmark moment for Eastern India, Calcutta is set to make its presence felt on India’s biggest rugby stage with the debut of its first-ever franchise in the HSBC Rugby Premier League 2026. Enter the Kolkata Banga Tigers, owned by Hunch Ventures, a team that’s already making waves with a 26-player squad representing 11 countries and boasting Olympians, world champions and national champions from around the world.

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Adding to the excitement is the launch of the Kolkata Banga Tigers Women, making the franchise one of only four teams in this year’s Rugby Premier League to field both men’s and women’s squads.

On a blazing summer Saturday morning, t2oS headed to Future Hope Ground in New Town, where the atmosphere was anything but sleepy. More than 100 children from the Future Hope Foundation were already on the field, practising rugby drills as upbeat music filled the air. There was laughter, energy and plenty of anticipation. Then came the stars of the day.

The Kolkata Banga Tigers Women arrived like actual tigresses — fierce, focused and full of enthusiasm. Dressed in eye-catching yellow jerseys and green shorts, they immediately lit up the ground with their energy. There were no grand entrances or superstar airs. Instead, there were warm smiles, encouraging words and a genuine eagerness to connect with the children.

Despite temperatures soaring close to 40 degrees Celsius, the team showed no signs of slowing down. They jumped straight into activity sessions, passing drills and doing skill-building exercises with the youngsters, many of whom are considered rising stars of the Indian rugby scene.

Kids engage in a game of rugby

As the children ran across the field with determination and excitement, the players patiently demonstrated techniques, corrected stances and cheered every successful pass. It was impossible not to be swept up in the positivity radiating from the ground. While the activities continued, t2oS caught up with team captain Shiniqua Lamprecht and head coach Paul Delport Stephen, both from South Africa and both equally passionate about what this new chapter could mean for rugby in India.

Lamprecht, a commanding yet approachable presence, perfectly embodies the spirit of modern rugby. Calm, confident and deeply invested in growing the sport, she spoke enthusiastically about engaging with young players and building a legacy that goes beyond wins and losses. “It has been incredible to see the growth of women’s rugby across the world, and India is no exception. More girls are stepping onto the field with confidence, passion and a willingness to learn, and that is very exciting for the future of the sport. Visiting Calcutta and interacting with these young players has been truly inspiring because you can already see the potential here. Rugby teaches discipline, teamwork and resilience, and we hope to inspire more young girls to take up the game. The more opportunities women get, the stronger and bigger the sport will become,” said Shiniqua.

There was no language barrier when it came to rugby. Every smile, high-five and encouraging gesture was enough to create an instant connection between the international athletes and the local children.

Coach Paul Delport Stephen was equally inspiring. Bringing years of experience to the role, he emphasised that developing grassroots talent is just as important as competing at the highest level. Seeing children from Calcutta embrace rugby with such enthusiasm was, according to him, one of the most rewarding aspects of being involved with the franchise. “This is an exciting opportunity, not just for the team but for the future of rugby in Calcutta and India. We have a talented group of players, and we are going to work extremely hard every single day to build a strong identity and compete at the highest level. Seeing so many children interested in the sport is encouraging because grassroots development is where real change begins. Rugby is about discipline, teamwork and resilience, and if we continue investing in young talent, the sport will grow rapidly. We are here to inspire, develop and create something special together,” said coach Paul.

Calcutta and rugby actually have a longer relationship than many people realise. The city has historical ties to the sport dating back to the British colonial era, yet professional opportunities have remained limited compared to other regions. The arrival of the Kolkata Banga Tigers could finally change that narrative.

Shiniqua Lamprecht throws a ball

For years, rugby in India has quietly grown in pockets around the country. Schools, academies and grassroots organisations have steadily nurtured talent, but visibility has often been a challenge. A professional franchise representing Calcutta gives aspiring players a dream they can physically see and emotionally connect with.

And if Saturday morning was anything to go by, the future looks incredibly promising. The children were utterly captivated. Some shyly asked for photographs, others eagerly copied every move demonstrated by the professionals, while a few displayed impressive skills of their own. The excitement was infectious.

What stood out most was the humility of the players. There was no sense of hierarchy between international stars and local youngsters. Everyone was simply there to enjoy the sport together. As sweat dripped and temperatures climbed, nobody complained. Instead, there was constant laughter, words of encouragement and an undeniable sense of purpose. Perhaps that’s rugby’s secret ingredient. It is intense and physical, yes, but at its heart, it is also deeply rooted in teamwork, respect and inclusivity.

For Calcutta, the timing couldn’t be better. The city has always celebrated underdog stories and sporting passion. The Kolkata Banga Tigers are bringing exactly that energy, but with an exciting international twist. The yellow jerseys may have stolen the show, but it was the spirit behind them that truly left an impression.

A story where a group of international tigresses, smiling through 40-degree heat, showed an entire generation that sport has the power to inspire, unite and transform lives. Calcutta is ready to roar. And this time, it’s doing so with a rugby ball in hand. “It is a proud and historic moment for Calcutta to participate in the Rugby Premier League for the very first time. We wanted to build something that truly represents the spirit of the city while also contributing to the growth of rugby in India. Having a women’s team alongside the men’s team was extremely important to us because we believe in creating equal opportunities and inspiring the next generation of athletes. It is the beginning of a long-term vision to nurture talent, build a community and put Calcutta firmly on India’s rugby map,” said Shruti Venkat, co-owner of Kolkata Banga Tigers Women.

The HSBC Rugby Premier League 2026, currently being held at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Stadium till June 30, is bringing world-class rugby action to Indian audiences, with matches streaming live on JioHotstar and Star Sports 1 Select.

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