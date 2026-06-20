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regular-article-logo Saturday, 20 June 2026

Neymar set for Brazil return against Scotland after calf injury, says coach Ancelotti

Neymar missed Brazil's first two games of the tournament, including Friday's 3-0 win over Haiti

AP Published 20.06.26, 03:04 PM
Neymar

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during a training session at the Continassa sporting center, in Turin, Italy. AP/PTI file photo

Neymar is expected to return from a right calf injury and play for Brazil in its final World Cup group match, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Neymar missed Brazil's first two games of the tournament, including Friday's 3-0 win over Haiti.

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Ancelotti said Neymar would go through individual training on Saturday, train with the team on Monday and "will be available" for Brazil when it closes Group C play against Scotland on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Neymar is Brazil's career scoring leader with 79 goals in 129 international appearances.

The 34-year-old midfielder has yet to practice in full sessions with the team since reporting to Brazil's squad while nursing the calf injury.

Looking to play in his fourth World Cup, Neymar had tests on his calf last Monday to determine the progress of the injury that he sustained while playing for Brazilian club Santos on May 17.

There was widespread debate in Brazil over whether Neymar, whose first World Cup was on home soil in 2014, should have been called up for the tournament. He has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier.

Neymar has four goals and two assists in eight matches for Santos this year.

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