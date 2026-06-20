‘Everybody’s crying’: Heartbroken Turkey exit World Cup without a goal

1 6 Turkey's Eren Elmali consoles teammate Mert Muldur after their 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in Santa Clara, California on June 19, 2026. (All images by Reuters)

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Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said he was shocked by the team's World Cup elimination at the hands of Paraguay on Friday but held nothing against his players after another fruitless night in front of goal.

Turkey arrived at their first World Cup in 24 years with great expectations and a host of rising stars but crashed out goalless and in tears after another shocking failure to convert against Paraguay.

Despite facing 10 men for more than a half, Turkey slumped to a 1-0 defeat against the spirited South Americans after racking up 32 goal attempts to be eliminated with a match to spare.

2 6 Turkey's Can Uzun and Kenan Yildiz look dejected after their side's 1-0 loss to Paraguay in Santa Clara, California on June 19, 2026.

It came after they amassed 30 fruitless attempts in a 2-0 opening defeat by Australia, a match in which they were similarly thwarted by poor finishing and a staunch opposition defence.

The 62 shots combined were the most without a goal in any two-match span in the World Cup on record in data collected since 1966.

That wastefulness was only amplified by Paraguay's incredible efficiency as Matias Galarza struck the tournament's fastest goal with a stunning, 25-metre strike just over a minute into the match.

3 6 Turkey's Orkun Kokcu battles for possession with Paraguay's Gabriel Avalos and Jose Canale during their Fifa World Cup 2026 Group D clash at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California on June 19, 2026.

Turkish fans will wonder what might have been had Mert Muldur's 35th minute header from a free kick gone in off the crossbar rather than rebounding against the post.

That was as close as Turkey came despite players queuing up for a ping at goal right up to the finish, with Baris Yilmaz, Can Uzun and Merih Demiral all failing to put away good chances.

Arda Guler, the 21-year-old pinup boy of Turkish soccer, apologised to the nation.

"We tried very hard but it didn't work. But we should have scored some goals," he said.

"We should have won these games ... Everybody's sad, everybody's crying."

4 6 Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella consoles a dejected Merih Demiral after the team's 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in Santa Clara, California on June 19, 2026.

Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said he was shocked by the team's World Cup elimination at the hands of Paraguay on Friday but held nothing against his players after another fruitless night in front of goal.

"We create the opportunities, but somehow the ball doesn't go in," Italian Montella told reporters.

"The other team gets their moment and scores.

"It's really shocking to say goodbye to the World Cup after only two matches."

Paraguay struck with the fastest goal of the tournament so far when Matias Galarza lashed home from long-range on 64 seconds.

5 6 Turkey's Merih Demiral and Deniz Gul react in frustration after a missed opportunity during their Fifa World Cup 2026 Group D match against Paraguay at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California on June 19, 2026.

Turkey, widely tipped to challenge the U.S. for top spot in Group D, were also wasteful in their first match against Australia, losing 2-0 despite firing off 30 shots and dominating possession.

"We could certainly have been more accurate, but I don't feel in a position to hold anything against the players," said Montella.

"I love these players even more than I did before because they showed heart and soul.

"Football is not logical. That's what makes it the most beautiful sport in the world."

6 6 Turkey's Mert Muldur looks dejected after the final whistle following his side's 1-0 defeat to Paraguay in Santa Clara, California, a result that ended Turkey's Fifa World Cup 2026 campaign on June 19, 2026

It was a bitter night for Turkey fans, 24 years after their previous World Cup when they made the 2002 semi-finals in Japan and South Korea.

Montella said Turkey needed to qualify more regularly for big tournaments.

"Perhaps, even unconsciously, the pressure of playing in a major tournament after such a long absence affected us," he said.

"We need to develop the habit of participating in major tournaments. I believe things will improve from there."

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