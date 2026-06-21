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regular-article-logo Sunday, 21 June 2026

Oranje squash sorry Sweden in five-star World Cup response after Japan draw

Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo score braces while Dutch attack silences critics following a frustrating opening game

Our Bureau Published 21.06.26, 05:04 AM
Netherlands’ Brian Brobbey (No. 19) celebrates scoring his and his team’s second goal against Sweden in the Group F match in Houston on Saturday. Besides Brobbey, Cody Gakpo (in the background) also netted a brace in the Dutchmen’s 5-1 victory.

Netherlands’ Brian Brobbey (No. 19) celebrates scoring his and his team’s second goal against Sweden in the Group F match in Houston on Saturday. Besides Brobbey, Cody Gakpo (in the background) also netted a brace in the Dutchmen’s 5-1 victory. Reuters

Disappointed in their World Cup opener after being held 2-2 by Japan, the Netherlands came out all guns blazing as they blew away Sweden 5-1 in a Group F encounter at the Houston Stadium.

It was a score reversal for the Swedes, who had won their first match, versus Tunisia, 5-1. The last time Sweden conceded five goals in a World Cup match was the 1958 final aga­inst Brazil when they lost 5-2.

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Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo netted a brace each, while Crysencio Summerville got the fifth as the Dutch, criticised for their defensive approach in their campaign opener, sparkled in their attacking avatar to dominate the Swedes.

The Netherlands were off to a fast start with Brobbey striking in the 5th and 17th minutes.

Sweden seemed a transformed side after the first hydration break. But Gakpo struck in the 47th and 54th minutes to pin them down.

Anthony Elanga pulled one back for Sweden in the 59th minute. They created multiple chances, but failed to find the goal.

Summerville’s strike in the 89th minute made it a remarkable result for the Dutch.

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Fifa World Cup 2026 Netherlands Sweden Viktor Gyokeres
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