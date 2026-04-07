'Team is ready to give its best': India kick off Billie Jean King Cup campaign with Thailand

India will begin their Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group I campaign against Thailand at the DLTA Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, India captain Vishal Uppal expressed confidence in his team’s preparation to perform in front of the home crowd. “I feel the team is ready to really give its best and perform at its optimum level,” Uppal said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian squad comprises Vaishnavi Adkar, Sahaja Yamalappalli, Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale and Zeel Desai.

Desai joined the team at the last minute following injuries to Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehee Chaudhari. Uppal did not reveal his singles line-up for the opening tie.

“That’s for me to know and for you to find out on match day,” Uppal responded when asked about who would play the singles rubbers.

“If I have a problem picking up players for a tie, then that’s a good problem to have. That just tells me there’s depth.”

Twenty-one-year-old Vaishnavi Adkar, who climbed to India No. 1 in the rankings on Monday and is set to make her debut for the national team, described the experience as a special moment in her career.

“First of all, it’s an honour to be on this team representing the country,” she said.

Ankita Raina, who had represented India for over a decade, echoed the captain’s confidence, highlighting the team’s preparation and belief.

“We know the players. We’ve played against them,” “And we know their strengths and weaknesses.

“So we are prepared. We’ll see who we are playing each day and obviously how the ties are going.”

Matches start from 3pm, live on DD Sports