MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Indian hockey team stun world champions Germany to secure first FIH Pro League win

Manpreet Singh sets national caps record while Mandeep Shilanand and Nilakanta strike in Rotterdam triumph

Our Web Desk Published 18.06.26, 08:56 AM
India vs Germany hockey FIH Pro League

Representational picture Hockey India

The Indian men's hockey team finally managed to secure their first win in their FIH Pro League campaign when they stunned World no. 1 Germany 3-1 in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

This win was essential for India, who had not secured a victory in their previous nine league matches. The game also marked Manpreet Singh's 413th international appearance, allowing the midfield legend to surpass Dilip Tirkey's record for the most international caps for India.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goals from Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, and Nilakanta Sharma secured the win for India. India put up a much better performance compared to their last match, where they lost to the Netherlands 3-2 two days ago. The Indian team displayed quick ball movement, maintained a solid defensive structure, and capitalized on the mistakes made by a surprisingly careless German side.

India's victory, though, does not enhance their ranking, as they remain in eighth place with seven points from ten matches. Spain sit a spot above India with eight points, while Pakistan remain the only team yet to achieve a win this season, having lost all their games thus far. India is scheduled to play Germany again on Thursday for the second leg of their matchup, followed by a match against the Netherlands on Sunday. In the upcoming week, India will compete against Pakistan and England twice, concluding their Pro League campaign.

The team that finishes last at the end of the campaign will be relegated to the FIH Nations League, while the champion of the FIH Pro League will secure a spot at the LA 2028 Olympics.

RELATED TOPICS

FIH Pro League Indian Hockey Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US-Iran peace agreement signed digitally, Switzerland meet not confirmed yet

While Iran has agreed not to procure or develop nuclear weapons, the US has committed to allow smooth operations via the Strait of Hormuz
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they attend a bilateral meeting during the G7 Summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, June 17, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

Safety of Indian seafarers working in Strait of Hormuz is of utmost importance to Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT