MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 15 January 2026

Amelia Valverde to mentor India women’s team for AFC Women’s Asia Cup preparation

Costa Rica’s former World Cup coach joins the squad in Turkey as India begin final-phase training with added technical support before travelling to Perth for their opening match against Vietnam

Angshuman Roy Published 15.01.26, 05:29 AM
Amelia Valverde, the former Costa Rica national women's team head coach, is set for a stint with India's women's team. 

Amelia Valverde, the former Costa Rica national women's team head coach, is set for a stint with India's women's team.  Getty Images

India’s senior national women’s team, which will participate in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup in Australia in March, is set to have a mentor in Amelia Valverde of Costa Rica.

The technical committee of the All India Football Federation has okayed her appointment, and a formal announcement will be made in the next two days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valverde, who turned 39 on Wednesday, will join the squad in Turkey along with a goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning expert.

The Indian squad left for Turkey in the wee hours of Thursday, where they are expected to play some matches against top clubs and a tournament. From Turkey, the squad will travel to Perth on February 10 and continue with their preparations.

It has been learnt that head coach Crispin Chettri, who guided the senior team to the final round last July, has given written consent to the mentor's appointment.

India, placed in Group C, play their first match against Vietnam on March 4.

Valverde had coached Costa Rica in two women’s World Cups — 2015 and 2023.

In 2015, she took over after The Ticas, as the women’s national team is called, earned a berth for the Finals. She was at the helm till the 2023 edition. Costa Rica had lost all their three group matches.

RELATED TOPICS

India Women’s Football Team
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Electoral system compromised’: Arundhati Roy criticises SIR, flags mistrust

The writer-activist was responding to a question from My Kolkata on the sidelines of an event held at St Xavier's College about her latest book, ‘Mother Mary Comes To Me’
Dinesh K Patnaik.
Quote left Quote right

Nijjar killing claims are absurd. What we need is for you to give us evidence, for us to take action

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT