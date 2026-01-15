Amelia Valverde to mentor India women’s team for AFC Women’s Asia Cup preparation

India’s senior national women’s team, which will participate in the 2026 AFC Women’s Asia Cup in Australia in March, is set to have a mentor in Amelia Valverde of Costa Rica.

The technical committee of the All India Football Federation has okayed her appointment, and a formal announcement will be made in the next two days.

Valverde, who turned 39 on Wednesday, will join the squad in Turkey along with a goalkeeping coach and strength and conditioning expert.

The Indian squad left for Turkey in the wee hours of Thursday, where they are expected to play some matches against top clubs and a tournament. From Turkey, the squad will travel to Perth on February 10 and continue with their preparations.

It has been learnt that head coach Crispin Chettri, who guided the senior team to the final round last July, has given written consent to the mentor's appointment.

India, placed in Group C, play their first match against Vietnam on March 4.

Valverde had coached Costa Rica in two women’s World Cups — 2015 and 2023.

In 2015, she took over after The Ticas, as the women’s national team is called, earned a berth for the Finals. She was at the helm till the 2023 edition. Costa Rica had lost all their three group matches.