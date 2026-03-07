Troubleshooter who fires yorkers at will: Jasprit Bumrah seals India's final spot

Jasprit Bumrah possessed the silent smile of an assassin as Arshdeep Singh did all the talking next to him in the team huddle on Thursday.

“The motive is to enjoy while the good times last... We should try to dominate on the field and not just be happy with an odd 50 or bowling the four overs,” Arshdeep said in his inimitable mix of Hindi and English.

“Whoever succeeds on the day should go for the kill... I always believe that when there’s a will, there’s a way... Always find that way,” he told his teammates amid a cacophony of cheers and noise at the Wankhede.

Bumrah took Arshdeep’s words to heart. Suryakumar Yadav turned to him when Jacob Bethell was in a murderous mood, threatening to run down the target of 254.

England needed 45 off 18, and it was increasingly getting tougher in one of the flattest decks in the tournament and on a ground with one of the smallest boundaries. The World Cup semi-final was threatening to slip away from India’s grasp.

Bumrah’s career-economy stood at 6.53 coming into the semi-final and he needed to nail Bethell with his accuracy to save the match in the 18th over. England needed to come out unscathed and they did so, though six runs was hardly something they had bargained for.

The magical over was unreal: The first three pinpoint yorkers at lightning pace and the remaining three near yorkers which produced only six runs. His job was done as Bumrah tiptoed back to the outfield, much like his stuttering run-up.

Due credit should also go to Surya for using Bumrah’s four overs in the right phases of the game. There were moments on Thursday when the India captain could have been swayed into using Bumrah to stop the rampaging Bethell in the middle overs. But Surya showed discretion and kept two of his overs for the endgame.

“We needed three sixes for the equation to be completely different. On a ground

like that, three sixes can happen in the blink of an eye,” Brendon McCullum repented on Sky Sports.

“Bumrah is the best bowler in the world and he executed brilliantly and shut the game down,” the England head coach admitted.

India had deployed Bumrah at whatever stage of the innings they anticipated the greatest danger before Thursday. He averaged a little more than one over per Powerplay and had to be content with bowling one more in the semi-final.

The 16th over was also crucial as he gave away only eight runs. It was Bumrah’s two overs at the death that singed England’s hopes. Hardik Pandya then proved equal to the task with only nine runs in the penultimate over. With 30 needed of the last six, Bethell took the suicidal route, going for a non-existent second run.

Bumrah’s exploits were not just limited to the sems. In the must-win contest against the West Indies at Eden Gardens, Bumrah bowled only one of the first 11 overs, but then removed Roston Chase and Shimron Hetmyer in the space of three balls.

“He doesn’t give too many runs away, but he can crack open a game, just like he did against West Indies. Those wickets don’t come by fluke,” Ravi Shastri said on the ICC Review podcast.

“There’s a deep thought process behind each delivery, total awareness of who he is bowling to, and understanding of the situation. That’s what makes him so special in the big moments.”

Bumrah has 10 wickets in this World Cup and also the best economy rate of 6.62, the best among pacers who have bowled more than 20 overs.

“He’s a very good bowler, arguably the best of all time at the moment,” England captain Harry Brook acknowledged.

Bumrah is god’s gift to Indian cricket. His skill set is un­ique and the action his wrist imparts on the seam makes it even tougher for the batters.

New Zealand will be wary and Bumrah’s role could not be more different, or less fixed. They will be hoping the fast bowler is “human” and has an “bad day” in the final.