Formula One promises one of the most transformative phases in modern sporting history

The 2026 season of Formula One promises to be one of the most transformative in the sport’s modern history. With sweeping technical regulations, new teams entering the grid and a reshuffled competitive landscape, the championship marks the beginning of a new era.

The season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday.

In the most comprehensive overhaul of F1 technology in decades, both the power units and chassis have been redesigned to make it more sustainable and competitive.

Engine changes

The biggest change concerns the engines. While the turbocharged 1.6-litre V6 engine will be retained, the hybrid system has been fundamentally redesigned. The MGU-H component, which harvested heat energy from the turbocharger, has been removed because it was extremely complex and expensive. Instead, the new MGU-K’s output increases dramatically to 350 kW, almost three times its previous capacity.

The new engines produce over 1,000 horsepower, but roughly half of that power now comes from electrical energy rather than combustion. This change will make energy management during races a crucial factor.

Sustainable fuel

Another landmark development is the introduction of 100 per cent sustainable fuel, designed to be carbon-neutral. These fuels are meant to demonstrate how combustion engines can remain viable in a low-carbon future.

Smaller, lighter cars

The cars themselves will also look different, being smaller and lighter machines with narrower tyres and reduced wheelbases.

Overtake mode

The traditional Drag Reduction System (DRS) has been removed. Instead, cars will now feature active aerodynamics, where front and rear wings can switch between “straight-line” and “corner” configurations to balance speed and downforce.

Overtaking will now rely on an energy-boost overtake mode, allowing drivers to deploy additional electrical power when they are close to a rival.

The 2026 season sees changes to the race calendar also. A new event in Madrid replaces Imola, while additional sprint weekends are scheduled in Canada, the Netherlands and Singapore.

The grid expands to 11 teams this year with the arrival of two new manufacturers.

Audi enters the sport by transforming the former Sauber team into a full factory operation. The team will field Nico Hulkenberg and rising Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto.

Cadillac, backed by General Motors, joins with experienced drivers Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas.

Keeping in mind all these changes, it would be difficult to predict who may walk away with the honours at the end of the season. Practically, all teams are almost starting from scratch.

The reigning world champion Lando Norris will have his task cut out as the new rules could disrupt McLaren’s advantage, making the field more competitive.

Ferrari appeared strong in pre-season testing, with Charles Leclerc setting fast times. His teammate, Lewis Hamilton, can never really be written off, though he didn’t have an inspiring 2025 season, finishing sixth.

Mercedes, with their new engine concept, hope to return as championship contenders.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen remains one of the most formidable drivers on the grid.

The rule changes have received mixed responses from drivers and team principals.

Verstappen, an outspoken critic of the new regulations, have said: “The proportion of the car looks good… it’s just everything else that is a bit anti-racing… It’s like Formula E on steroids.”

He believes the emphasis on energy management takes away from flat-out racing. “As a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out. And at the moment, you cannot drive like that,” he added.

Hamilton has taken a more measured approach, acknowledging the challenges but also emphasizing how difficult the transition will be for drivers. “Drivers face the most challenging era we’ve ever had… The rules are ridiculously complex,” he had said.

The seven-time world champion believed the technological shift would demand greater understanding of energy deployment, software systems and race strategy.

Norris, however, had been more optimistic. He had even hit out at Verstappen for being so critical.

“If he wants to, he can retire… Formula 1 changes all the time, sometimes it’s a bit better to drive, sometimes not as good to drive… Any driver can go and find something else to do… It’s not like he has to be here,” he had said.

About the changes, he said: “It’s a challenge, but it’s a good fun challenge for the engineers, for the drivers. It’s different, you have to drive it in a different way and understand things differently and manage things differently. But you still get to drive cars and travel the world and have a lot of fun. So, no nothing to complain about.”

Team principals have mostly welcomed the changes. Red Bull’s. Christian Horner had said: “The 2026 regulations represent one of the biggest technical challenges

Formula One has ever taken on.”

The Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, believed the new rules were crucial for the sport’s long-term future. “These regulations are important to keep Formula One relevant to the automotive industry,” he had said.

There is another challenge facing the F1 season. Given the latest tension in West Asia, F1 may face some difficulties.

It is a global sport with several races in the area, including events in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Rising geopolitical tensions in the region could potentially affect logistics, sponsorship and travel security.

F1’s dependence on global sponsorship and television markets means political instability in key regions can ripple through the sport.