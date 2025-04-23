'Heartbroken': Neeraj, Sindhu, Gambhir, Saina and others condemn Pahalgam attack

A "heartbroken" Indian sporting fraternity, led by double Olympic medallists Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu joined the nation in condemning the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Terrorists attacked a prime tourist location at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 persons and injuring several others.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Jammu & Kashmir. Prayers for the victims and their families," Chopra wrote on X.

Sindhu too penned down an emotional post.

"My heart aches for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. So much pain. So much loss. No reason, no cause can ever justify such brutality.

"To the families left behind—your grief is beyond words, but you are not alone.We are with you. In these dark moments, may we find strength in each other, and never let go of the hope that peace will return!" Sindhu wrote.

Indian cricket team head coach and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir wrote: "Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike." The attack is the deadliest terrorist act in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"Heartbroken by the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir today. I strongly condemn this cowardly act by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. India stands united with our brave Army, J&K Police, and Paramilitary forces in the fight against terrorism. Justice will prevail," said former India all-rounder Suresh Raina.

"My heart goes out to family members of all those who lost their lives in dastardly attack. This can't be forgiven," former India spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote.

London Olympic bronze-winning shuttler Saina Nehwal called for justice.

"The Pahalgam terror attack is a heartbreaking reminder of the threats we continue to face. My prayers are with the brave souls we lost and their families. To those spreading fear — know that India stands united, and justice will prevail. Jai Hind," Saina wrote.

"Deepest condolences to the victims and their families affected by the #PahalgamTerroristAttack . Wishing strength to all those going through this difficult time," shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy wrote.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel was left numb in disbelief by the terrible act.

"Shocked and angry to hear what happened in Kashmir today. While those responsible will be punished, and I'm sure they will, right now there's a numb disbelief at the terrible acts and the manner in which it all happened. Praying for the souls of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Parthiv wrote.

The Indian batting duo of Shubman Gill and KL Rahul and former spinner and India captain Anil Kumble also offered condolence.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the attack in Pahalgam. My prayers are with the victims and their families. Violence like this has no place in our country," Gill posted.

"Heartbreaking to hear about the terrorist attack in Kashmir. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. Praying for peace and strength," Rahul wrote.

Kumble added: "Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Innocent lives lost to senseless violence. Praying for strength and peace for the affected families. Let's stand together against hate." The Pathan brothers -- Yusuf and Irfan -- also expressed deep anguish.

"Every time an innocent life is lost, humanity loses. It's heartbreaking to see and hear about what happened in Kashmir today. I was just there couple of days ago — this pain feels too close," Irfan wrote on his X account.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by the horrific terror attack on innocent tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. May peace prevail," added Yusuf, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Baharampur, West Bengal.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.