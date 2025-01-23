MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Gukesh becomes highest-ranked Indian in latest FIDE rankings, dethrones Erigaisi

Norway's Magnus Carlsen continues to be the undisputed world No.1 with 2832.5 points, followed by United States' Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and country-mate Fabiano Caruana (2798)

Published 23.01.25, 11:32 AM
World Chess Champion D Gukesh during his felicitation ceremony to celebrate his victory at the World Chess Championship, in Bengaluru, Sunday, January 5, 2025.

World Chess Champion D Gukesh during his felicitation ceremony to celebrate his victory at the World Chess Championship, in Bengaluru, Sunday, January 5, 2025. PTI picture.

Continuing his rapid rise, world champion D Gukesh dethroned compatriot Arjun Erigiasi to become the highest-ranked Indian chess player, at fourth, in the latest FIDE rankings on Thursday.

Gukesh, 18, achieved the feat when he logged his second victory in the Tata Steel Tournament in Wijk Aan Zee (Netherlands) defeating Vincent Keymer of Germany.

Gukesh, who was awarded the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna recently, has amassed 2784 rating points, while Erigaisi, who was the highest-ranked Indian for a long time, has slipped to fifth with 2779.5 rating points.

Also Read

Norway's Magnus Carlsen continues to be the undisputed world No.1 with 2832.5 points, followed by United States' Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura (2802) and country-mate Fabiano Caruana (2798).

Gukesh has been in sublime form ever since he beat China's Ding Liren to clinch the world title in Singapore in December last year.

He took a break from the game to attend to functions and festivities back home and skipped the World Rapid and Blitz Championship in New York.

On his return to the board, Gukesh has not lost a single game in Wijk Aan Zee. He has two victories and three draws so far in the tournament with eight rounds still to go.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

