Pakistan face must win clash against Namibia to stay alive in T20 World Cup

Pakistan players are trying to put the humiliating loss to India behind them in their effort to stay alive in the T20 World Cup.

Salman Agha’s team need to win their last group match against Namibia in Colombo on Wednesday to move into the Super Eight stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their players copped he­avy criticism from fans and former players but off-spinner Usman Tariq said the team is not under any pressure.

“To be honest, this pressure is mostly created by spectators and outside opinions. People feel there is panic, but inside the team, I haven’t felt any such pressure. Winning and losing are part of the game,” Usman, who took 1/24 against India on Sunday, said.

“We believe in our stre­ngths, and we’ll use them in the upcoming matches. At the moment, there’s no clarity about the playing XI. We’ll see who plays on the day.

“After the (India) match, we had a meeting. We discus­sed where our plans didn’t work, about the areas where we had lapses, and how we co­uld revise them to make

sure we don’t repeat those

mistakes.

“We’ll work on those mistakes and that will definitely help in getting better results,” said Usman.

South Africa, who have already qualified from Group D, play the other match of the day, against UAE.