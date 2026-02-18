Mohammed Shami eight wicket haul in vain as Bengal collapse in semi-final

Mohammed Sha­mi’s eight-wicket haul in the first innings helped Bengal take the lead against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy semi-final at Kalyani on Tuesday, but it may not be enough to earn them a berth in the final.

A batting debacle let the home team down as they collapsed for 99 in a little over one session in their second innings. Jammu and Kashmir, needing 126 for victory reached 43/2 at Stumps, needing 83 more runs with two full days remaining.

Auqib Nabi delivered a stellar performance, claiming a nine-wicket match haul, besides a counter-attacking 42 at No. 9, which has put them on the cusp of a historic maiden Ranji Trophy final appearance.

Shami’s superb show will be a timely reminder to the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, who have been repeatedly ignoring him in the white and red ball formats. He reaped the rewards for his relentless discipline and clinical seam movement.

Shami’s 8/90 was his career-best figures in first-

class cricket.

Resuming at 198/5, the visitors were rocked by Shami, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. However, just when Bengal appeared poised to secure a commanding first-innings lead, Nabi, the leading wicket-taker of the season, turned the tide with a 42 off 54 balls studded with one six and five fours.

His nine-wicket match haul also provided hope to Jammu and Kashmir as he and Sunil Kumar shared eight wickets in the second innings.

In Lucknow, Karnataka set one foot in the final as they piled 736 in the first innings and then reduced Uttarakhand to 149/5 on Day III.

Brief scores: Bengal 328 & 99 (Shahbaz Ahmed 24; Auqib Nabi 4/36, Sunil Kumar 4/27). J&K 302 (Abdul Samad 82, Nabi 42; Mohammed Shami 8/90) & 43/2.

At Stumps, Day III.