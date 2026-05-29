Players wilt under Paris heat as French Open matches test fitness and stamina

Temperatures reaching mid-30s Celsius at the French Open has sparked concern among players. An ailing Jannik Sinner, though he did not blame the heat, was visibly affected by the conditions during his loss on Thursday, but there were others who were more vocal about the scorcher that Roland Garros has turned out to be.

On Wednesday, Jakub Mensik collapsed on court following a draining five-set victory. Alarming scenes unfolded after 20-year-old Mensik, who defeated Mariano Navone 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (13-11) in a second-round battle lasting four hours and 41 minutes, struggled physically throughout the closing stages.

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He collapsed after the match and needed medical treatment. Navone, who had crossed the net to congratulate and help Mensik, realised the Czech player could barely move.

Mensik later said his body had “just turned off”.

The heat has taken its toll on other players too, with Casper Ruud saying he felt like a “zombie” during his first-round match.

Novak Djokovic said scheduling matches at grand slams later in the evening could be “something to consider” as a potential alternative if extreme conditions are expected.

Women’s 15th seed Marta Kostyuk said the conditions so far this week are not quite as bad as those she experienced when playing at the same venue for the Olympics in 2024, but added: “It’s still hot and it’s very dry. I always felt like I need to drink, I want to drink more and more. It was tough.”