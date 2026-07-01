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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 01 July 2026

World Cup: Suffocation kills two after thousands gathered on streets to celebrate Mexico match win

The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32

Reuters Published 01.07.26, 03:02 PM
Fans celebrate after Mexico won the game against Ecuador, in Mexico City on June 30, 2026

Fans celebrate after Mexico won the game against Ecuador, in Mexico City on June 30, 2026 Reuters

Two people died from suffocation as thousands of fans crowded Mexico City streets during World Cup celebrations, the capital's health secretariat said in the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Hamburgo and Lancaster Streets, near the Angel of Independence landmark, where thousands of soccer fans had gathered to celebrate Mexico's 2-0 victory over Ecuador in the round of 32.

"After receiving advanced resuscitation efforts, the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman from suffocation have been confirmed," the health authority said on social media.

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