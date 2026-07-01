Mbappé nears Messi's World Cup mark but says ‘Leo will score more but I want the trophy’

Kylian Mbappé felt the heat and turned up the temperature on Lionel Messi in the race for the most goals at the World Cup this year and in the tournament's history.

Thriving on a hot, humid afternoon, Mbappé scored his 17th and 18th career World Cup goals in France's 3-0 rout of Sweden on Tuesday, moving one back of Messi's record of 19. With six in the tournament, Mbappé tied the Argentina star in the race for the Golden Boot.

Asked coming off the field if he was already looking forward to facing Paraguay, Mbappé quipped, "I'm looking forward to the changing room and the AC." It was 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) for the 5 p.m. kickoff, so steamy that Lucas Digne let himself be doused by a sprinkler during the first-half hydration break.

"I think the goal, as I said, is to go as far as possible - o make it to (the final on) July 19th and come back here," Mbappe, who scored his 18 goals in 18 games, told reporters.

"We’re trying to win; we’re taking it one step at a time. Of course, the more goals you score, the higher you climb in the rankings - I’m not telling anyone anything new there.

"But I’m also convinced that Leo is going to score more goals, so I don’t focus too much on that. I’m more focused on the opponents we might face and how close we’re getting to our goal: the final."

Before halftime, Mbappé scored one for the highlight reel. In the 45th minute, Mbappé engaged in a give-and-go with Ousmane Dembélé, crossed over Viktor Gyökeres and fired his shot past goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström.

"It goes without saying that Mapp is an absolute top, top player," Sweden coach Graham Potter said. "His goal was a fine example of the speed and the change of direction and the way he can get the shot off quick. It's an incredibly high level."

That broke a tie with Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo for the most goals in the knockout stage of the World Cup with nine. Mbappé added to his record with his 10th, scoring in the 74th minute off a feed from Michael Olise.

Celebrating the first goal, Mbappé ran immediately to coach Didier Deschamps after scoring. This was Deschamps' first game back on the sideline after missing the group stage finale to fly back to Europe for his mother's funeral.

"We know that the head coach had to face a really tough, tough challenge," Mbappé said. "Everyone will go through that one day. It goes beyond football. He knows that he will never be alone with us, and we will support him."

With 18 goals in 18 World Cup games, Mbappé has scored at an even faster clip than Messi, who has played in 29 games at the tournament. Deschamps bowed to Mbappé when he was substituted out in the 85th minute.

That kept Mbappé from chasing a hat trick, but he also could have scored in the 32nd minute. Instead, the 27-year-old banged a shot off the left post and even began to celebrate before watching it bounce back.

Scoring twice later allowed Mbappé not to regret that missed opportunity at a World Cup he is trying to soak in while playing some of his best soccer.

"I did say that I wanted to enjoy this World Cup to the fullest," Mbappé said. "I'm not saying that the other World Cup I didn't enjoy, but I was younger. I was focused then into delivering the best performances, and today I believe I can do both: delivering great performances and obviously enjoying."

Paraguay took an ultra defensive approach against Germany to knock the four-times world champions out on penalties in the last 32 on Monday and there is little chance that they will go out swashbuckling against France in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Les Bleus will not take anything for granted and will do their homework, Mbappe warned.

"I think we’ll keep working between now and the Paraguay match to see what we can improve, because there are still some sequences that aren't quite clear enough, there’s room for improvement," he said.

"Still, I think it’s positive overall, and our ability to score goals means we always have the chance to take the lead in matches."

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