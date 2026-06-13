World Cup 2026: New Zealand, Scotland and other underdogs bank on set-pieces for success

The 2026 FIFA World Cup's underdogs have reached a simple conclusion: trying to outplay France or Brazil is a losing battle, so their best chance of causing an upset may lie in the dead-ball situation.

Across the 2026 qualifying cycle, the numbers revealed a striking trend. The game's established powers remained largely dependent on open-play creativity, whereas teams outside football's traditional elite drew a significantly greater share of their goals from set-piece situations.

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Approximately 31 per cent of all qualifying goals across FIFA's six confederations came from set-piece situations.

The Mathematics of Gravity: New Zealand

Darren Bazeley's New Zealand is a football team built almost entirely around the dead ball.

The All Whites marched through OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) qualifying with a remarkable 43 per cent of goals coming from dead-ball situations.

Forget possession. Forget passing networks. Forget building from the back.

Win a corner. Draw a foul. And deliver the ball into the penalty area.

With six-foot-three striker Chris Wood operating inside the box, opposition defenders face a significant aerial challenge.

New Zealand has been treating corners like Broadway productions. Blockers create traffic. Secondary runners attack the back post. The delivery arrives with accuracy.

Against heavyweight opponents, don't be surprised if the All Whites bypass open-play construction to seek opportunities to win corners.

Scotland’s second ball strength

Steve Clarke's Scotland qualified for their first World Cup since 1998 by embracing a style of football that can best be called unsentimental.

While they have gifted technicians in midfield, their strength lies in the beautiful chaos that follows indirect free-kicks and long throws.

Scotland scored almost 38 per cent of their qualifying goals from set-pieces and the immediate second-ball situations they created.

Clarke has drilled his players to anticipate the inevitable panic. Scott McTominay and John McGinn don't simply charge into the box. They arrive where the loose clearance is most likely to land.

And more often than not, they win the fight.

Jordan and Uzbekistan: Rehearsed routine

The expansion to 48 teams has brought fresh blood to the tournament, and neither Jordan nor Uzbekistan stumbled onto the World Cup by accident.

During the final round of AFC qualifying, Jordan scored approximately 35 per cent of their goals from set-piece variations.

Their signature move is a vicious, low-driven corner aimed at the near post. Rather than launching the ball into the box, they whip it across the grass at frightening speed, trusting a front runner to get the slightest touch and leave the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Uzbekistan took a different route.

They have turned penalties and direct free-kicks into an exact science, producing 33 per cent of their attacking output from stationary situations.

Their logic is simple. Defend deep. Stay compact. And earn two free-kicks within shooting range.

The set-piece economy

The contrast between the minnows and the heavyweights is striking.

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We are about to watch a World Cup where defenders worth tens of millions of pounds, players who spend their club seasons solving tactical puzzles against the finest coaches on the planet, could be undone by a routine first invented on a muddy training ground twenty years ago.

When the margins are this thin and preparation time is this short, the set-piece stops being a secondary option.

It becomes the model. A beautifully rehearsed corner routine does not care about FIFA rankings.

So if an underdog wins a corner in the 89th minute, don't look away. A team that dominates possession can still be defeated by a single well-executed set-piece.